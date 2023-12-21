Meat processing facility awarded funding from Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colorado — The Weld County Board of Commissioners approved awarding funds to Wholesome Meats and Lockers, LLC — the 27th small business to receive funding via the Small Business Incentive Program.

Whole Meats and Lockers, LLC, a meat processing facility of beef, pork, lamb and wild game, in unincorporated Weld County, was awarded $12,451 from the SBIP to help offset permitting and land use application fees.

To qualify for the program, businesses must be located in unincorporated Weld County and 50% of its staff must reside in Weld County for a period of one year. Program funding is used to offset fees related to permitting and land use applications. Small businesses receive funding amounts based on a three-tier system with $40,000 being the maximum amount a business can receive.

Since its establishment in 2014, a total of $441,114 has been distributed to small businesses throughout the county. The SBIP was established with $500,000 from the county’s economic development fund and is facilitated by the board of commissioners alongside the department of planning services.

“Helping these businesses save money related to land use, building permit, and impact fees is enormously helpful as it allows capital assets to go directly into the business, not fees,” Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman said. “We’re happy to see this program continue to be successful, and we hope more small businesses who want to locate in unincorporated Weld County will take advantage of it.”

Find out more about Weld County’s SBIP and apply at https://www.weld.gov/Government/Departments/Planning-and-Zoning/Small-Business-Assistance .