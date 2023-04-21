Meatatarians rejoice

An article published recently in Animal Frontiers, which was based on a scientific debate at the October 2022 International Summit on the Societal Role of Meat hosted by Teagasc in Dublin, Ireland, confirmed that eating meat is not only good for you but also good for the planet.

These scientists went so far as to warn that “livestock systems are too precious to society to become the victim of simplification and reductionism.”

Take that you vegetarians and anti-meat activists. I, for one, will be celebrating with a big juicy hamburger.

I have nothing against people who don’t want to eat meat for whatever reason, but it seems like a huge waste of time and money for people to create products that they think mimic meat.

Here is a quote from the article that we can all keep in our back pocket in case we find ourselves in a position where we need to defend meat.

“Wilhelm Windisch of Technical University Munich, Germany further noted: ‘Farmed and herded animals maintain a circular flow of materials in agriculture, by using and upcycling large amounts of material humans cannot eat, turning them into high-quality, nutrient-dense food. One-size-fits-all agendas, such as drastic reductions of livestock numbers, could incur environmental and nutritional consequences on a massive scale.'”

The peer-reviewed edition of Animal Frontiers is available without charge at https://academic.oup.com/af/issue .

IN OTHER NEWS

Although this has nothing to do with meat, I do have a bone to pick with President Biden who now wants those of us with good credit to suffer so those who can’t afford to buy a home.

Bidens plan would raise mortgage rates and fees to subsidize people with poor credit ratings to they can buy home.

Mortgage industry specialists say homebuyers with credit scores of 680 or higher will pay, for example, about $40 per month more on a home loan of $400,000. Homebuyers who make down payments of 15% to 20% will get socked with the largest fees, according to a story in The Washington Times.

The fees will affect those buying houses or refinancing on May 1.

The only people who are going to make out like bandits on this ruling are lawyers. Which is like Biden’s plan to let taxpayers — even those who couldn’t afford to go to college — pay for college students’ loans.

It makes me wonder if Biden has any idea that there are people in American who can barely afford to pay their own bills and are suffering with higher food and fuel prices. I think he’s lived off the government teat for too long and it’s time for him to go.