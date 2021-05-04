Meatpackers praise Biden decision to increase refugee allotment

The North American Meat Institute today praised President Biden’s decision Monday to increase the number of refugees admitted to the United States – 62,500, up from the Trump administration’s limit of 15,000.

In an email to The Hagstrom Report, the Meat Institute said, “President Biden’s decision to increase the number of refugees is positive news for the meat and poultry industry. Meat packers and processors have employed those in the refugee community because they are hardworking and dependable. Finding a stable workforce is always a challenge, especially since the H2A program is not available to the industry.”

Biden said Monday, “Today, I am revising the United States’ annual refugee admissions cap to 62,500 for this fiscal year. This erases the historically low number set by the previous administration of 15,000, which did not reflect America’s values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees. The new admissions cap will also reinforce efforts that are already underway to expand the United States’ capacity to admit refugees, so that we can reach the goal of 125,000 refugee admissions that I intend to set for the coming fiscal year.”

Biden had come under criticism for not raising the refugee admissions cap earlier.

In 2020, the Los Angeles Times noted that the meatpacking industry is dependent on refugees as employees.