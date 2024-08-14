Media must be fair and impartial

When the national press openly campaigns for one presidential party or candidate over another we no longer have a fair and impartial source of information.

Watching so-called journalists pander to the democratic party is sickening. I remember when I was a young journalist and wrote about a controversial topic and then reveling when both sides of the controversy were angry with me. It was unpleasant but it proved to me that what I had written was fair and impartial.

There is a place in news publications for opinions and editorials where the media can make their political thoughts and beliefs known. But in today’s news publications that has spilled into the news sections.

What is different in the U.S. versus third world countries is that here the press is not being coerced by the government, instead the press has chosen some political parties and candidates over others.

I think in the beginning the press tried to hide its bias, but they are now out in the open and they have no shame.

What is really telling about this is when news organizations use anonymous sources, which happens frequently in the press today. I looked up the Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics for using anonymous sources and this is what I found:

“Identify sources clearly. The public is entitled to as much information as possible to judge the reliability and motivations of sources.”

Using anonymous sources just leads some people in our society to conjure up conspiracy theories and make wrong assumptions.

“Considers sources’ motives before promising anonymity. Reserve anonymity for sources who may face danger, retribution or other harm, and have information that cannot be obtained elsewhere. Explain why anonymity was granted.”

When was the last time a journalists explained why they granted a source anonymity in a news article? When I start to read a new story I immediately stop when I see a quote from an anonymous source.

The SOJ also notes, “Support the open and civil exchange of views, even views they find repugnant. Label advocacy and commentary.” This is why we use terms such as “Editor’s Note” or “Opinion” so readers know that what they are reading is not news.

As a journalist it is not your job to write nasty stories about people you hate. When that happens nobody in polite society is safe.

The SOJ is not the law it is a guide that journalists can use when they are doing their job.

The reason the press is mentioned in the First Amendment of U.S. Constitution is because it is supposed to be a watchdog and to keep the government from acting in ways that harm the U.S. citizens.

The fact that many people were surprised and horrified when they saw President Joe Biden’s bumbling performance during a debate on national television tells you that the press has not been doing its job.

When the press doesn’t get any access to the president of the United States except when he’s walking to and from an airplane or helicopter and they have to shout questions at him that he may or may not choose to answer that is not helpful to the American people.

There is a reason that politicians, who in the past have begged to be in the news, don’t appear in newspapers or on television to explain their views and their agenda. It’s because they can’t or they won’t.

Appearing in front of supporters with the help of a teleprompter (or on taped interviews in front of friendly reporters) is not how the American people should be learning about politicians and their views.

And if the mainstream media is not clamoring for more access to political candidates something is wrong.

We the people need to demand more from the people in Washington and the people who are covering them in the news media.



