Meeting in SD to discuss an area meat packing plant will be held July 8

Neil Sanders, marketing director for Parry Angus, Sterling, Colo., will be facilitating a meeting to discuss the potential for an area meat packing facility. The event will be held at the Mueller Civic Center, Hot Springs, S.D., on Wednesday, July 8, at 10 a.m. It is open to the public and livestock producers are encouraged to attend.

“The idea behind the gathering is to bring like-minded individuals and business interests together in the same room, let them ask questions and compare ideas. Livestock producers need to be in the ‘make the market’ mode, instead of the ‘take the market’ system that we have now,” Sanders said.

State officials who plan to be present include Matthew Brunner from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Dusty Oedekoven, DVM, State Veterinarian.

Confirmed attendees include Cody Pekron, Black Hills Meat Company, Hot Springs; Ken Charfauros, Wall Meat Processing and Roger Huck, Sturgis Meat Services; Sherri Vig, Vale, S.D. originator of South Dakota Local Meat Producers Facebook page, and feedlot officials.

To assist with financial questions, accountant Genevieve Dement-Osborn, Rapid City, and legal guidance needs, attorney Quintin Riggins, Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson, Rapid City, will attend, as will Mark Haugen, with Sen. John Thune’s office. Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson will also have staff on hand.

Dr. Jeffery Legg, USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, will be available online for questions.

After the morning session, lunch is on your own at one of the many restaurants in Hot Springs. The group will reconvene for further discussions one hour after the break for lunch.

For further information please call Neil Sanders at (605) 858-4478.