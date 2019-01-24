Members gather for CCA’s Mid-Winter Conference

Members of the Colorado Cattlemen's' Association gather twice a year to gain knowledge about their industry, create policy that drives their trade association, and present awards to those who have served the state's beef industry in an exemplary fashion.

This year's Mid-Winter Conference, held on Jan. 21-23 in Denver, focused on agriculture-related issues that will be addressed during the 2019 session of Colorado's General Assembly. Committee meetings were also held during the conference, which help establish the organization's policies and stance on a wide range of legislative and regulatory topics impacting Colorado's beef industry. "CCA members across Colorado represent the majority of beef cattle production, private land ownership, state and federal lands grazing, businesses, and act as leading advocates for our industry," said Mike Hogue, president of CCA. "The opportunity for our diverse and broad membership to meet and discuss issues and engage in policy is a core purpose of this organization," continued Hogue.

On Tuesday evening, Jan. 22 during the Colorado Cattlemen's Foundation Banquet, awards were presented to individuals who have made a significant impact on the industry:

CCA Honorary Lifetime Member

Barb Powers was named CCA's 2019 Honorary Lifetime Member. Powers has always been a friend to the industry and been so willing and helpful whenever she is called upon. As the director of the Colorado State University Diagnostic Lab, Powers prioritized providing the highest quality service as quickly as possible. Powers was critical in the process of building a new state-of-the-art facility that truly transformed the Diagnostic Lab into the high-performing, well-respected research lab that it is today. Beyond her work at the Diagnostic Lab, Powers has been a go-to resource for CCA's Animal Health Committee and any other inquires related to animal health. CCA offers our sincere thanks to Powers for what she has done for the association and the beef industry.

Honorees of the Colorado Cattlemen's Foundation Endowment Trust

Recommended Stories For You

At our 2019 Mid-Winter Conference, CCA honored both Robert "Bob" Shoemaker and Rogers Evans as honorees of the Colorado Cattlemen's Foundation Endowment Trust. The Endowment Trust began in 1959 as an idea to help secure a financial future for the association and today, it continues with this mission. One form of support to the Endowment Trust is through contributions made in memory of a family member or friend. This has provided many with a way to help the Endowment Trust and remember those who have been a part of the beef cattle industry.

Roger Evans

Roger Evans was a fifth-generation rancher who will be lovingly remembered as "the man with the recognizable mustache and the biggest heart of anyone you will ever meet." Evans served in several leadership roles within his county, as well as CCA's 98th president. Evans was passionate about working with people in the sale ring and his community, and had a special soft spot for kids, especially 4-Hers.

Robert "Bob" Shoemaker

Bob Shoemaker was a cowboy who lived by the Code of the West. Along with being a cattle rancher, Bob was a Colorado State Representative from 1974 to 1986 and again from 1992-93. He also served on the Colorado State Board of Parole, as well as the Colorado Wildlife Commission. Bob was active and held numerous offices in Fremont County and Colorado Cattlemen's Association.

Both Bob and Roger had a great impact on our industry and will be dearly missed.

Law Officer of the Year

Travis Wright, with the City of Grand Junction Police Department, was named Law Officer of the Year for 2018. Wright's response this year to the report of a cow being shot is of note to members of our industry. Due to his thorough investigation, a witness was located who saw a vehicle leaving the area. CCA appreciates his persistence in getting Crime Stoppers involved, as well as local media; through a press release that he forwarded to all outlets in the area. Wright is also commended for the way he kept persons involved in the incident in the loop as the investigation proceeded. Under his leadership, the perpetrator was apprehended and charged with killing the cow, and is now awaiting trial. CCA applauds his commitment and service to the beef producers of Colorado and truly appreciates his efforts in helping more of our urban neighbors to understand the importance of the beef community around Grand Junction.

Brand Inspector of the Year

The 2018 Brand Inspector of the Year is Dan Buhr, in appreciation of his many years as a brand inspector with ranching roots and as a person whose current family activities show that he understands the agriculture industry. Buhr has been commended for his success as district supervisor in the second largest district in the state, and also for his ability to quickly read a brand and get along well with others. With large weekly livestock auctions and numerous feedlots in his district, Buhr has an increased volume of inspections beyond the ranch inspections, but he is still flexible and willing to inspect when it is more convenient for ranchers or feedlots. He is known for giving 110 percent and always being friendly and prompt. CCA, the local Bent-Prowers Cattle and Horse Growers' Association, and the Colorado State Board of Stock Inspection applaud Buhr's dedication to knowing and upholding the brand laws, while only ever being a quick phone call away from providing help to the livestock owners in his area.

Outstanding Service Award

Nick Striegel with the Colorado Department of Agriculture – State Veterinarian's Office is CCA's 2018 Public Servant of the Year. Through his role at the State Veterinarian's Office, Striegel has shown his commitment to Colorado beef producers, specifically through his detailed work organizing the livestock liaison portion of the state's Office of Emergency Management. Striegel played a key role for agriculture; specifically local ranchers, local law enforcement, and the incident management teams to help solve problems of beef producers that may arise during emergency incidents. These efforts will help to protect ranchers' operations, land and cattle. For the first time in the state's history, there is an objective in the five-year state strategy plan that is specific for agriculture, and all of that is due to the work that he has done. During the formation of this program, he worked with the Office of Emergency Management and gave presentations at ag-related meetings. These presentations will help develop solutions for the future so that emergency management personnel will better understand ranchers' concerns, to help ranchers better care for their livestock, and to let them know how they can get involved. CCA truly appreciates his efforts and the example he has set and sincerely looks forward to working with him into the future.

Landowner of the Year

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife presented the Landowner of the Year Award to Dean Wingfield. As a landowner, county commissioner and wildlife commissioner; he represented other eastern plains landowners in many instances of big and small game issues. He was instrumental in formulating the modernization of the landowner voucher system. Also noteworthy is his close contact with CCA and other landowners on eastern plains conservation issues, advocating for landowner rights, and highlighting their contributions to conservation and the sportsmen communities. Dean and Pam Wingfield live on the same homestead his grandfather settled in 1886, where Dean grew up and Dean and Pam raised their two sons. They operate a cow/calf operation and farm dryland crops. Wingfield is a past president of Yuma County Cattlemen's Association and has served as YCCA scholarship chairman since 1981, during which time they have awarded nearly a quarter million dollars in scholarships to Yuma County graduates. He continues to serve as a Yuma County commissioner, a position he has held since 1997.

Outstanding Commercial Producer of the Year

The 2018 Outstanding Commercial Producer of the Year is the Crystal River Ranch of Carbondale, Colo. The Crystal River Ranch is located in the Roaring Creek Valley and has been solely owned and operated by Sue Anschutz Rodgers since 1987 and her family since 1958. The ranch has traditionally run Hereford and Angus cross-cattle, selling spring-born commercial feeder calves every fall. Crystal River Ranch have great pride in their cattle and keep detailed production records on each cow and every calf through an extensive ranch traceability program. Quality data is also obtained from past buyers utilizing both quality and yield grades on individual calf information. The Crystal River Ranch believes in handling cattle in a quiet, low stress manner. Cattle are handled and worked on horseback on mountain pasture during calving season, branding and any necessary doctoring. Beyond being an outstanding commercial producer, Anschutz Rodgers has shown outstanding commitment to the local community and state as a whole.

Outstanding Seedstock Producer of the Year

Yearous Cattle Co, owned and operated by Duane, Sandra and Kent Yearous of Fort Morgan, Colo., is the 2018 Outstanding Seedstock Producer of the Year. The Yearous Cattle Company is a diversified cattle and farming operation with both irrigated farms and ranch grassland. Their cow herd was started as a family venture in 1970 on a strictly commercial basis with 10-head of heifers, and has grown from a totally commercial herd into a 230 head herd of registered Angus and SimAngus seedstock. YCC recognizes the value and performance of a disciplined crossbreeding program, which led to the implementation of SimAngus. They pride themselves as a customer service producer and never forget that their success lies in their customers success and profitability. They started as a commercial herd and have kept the belief that "The real world" cattle world, is the commercial world, and market their genetic product to mostly commercial and lesser-degree purebred operations.

CattleWoman of the Year

Linda Yoder of the Lincoln County CattleWomen is the Colorado CattleWomen of the Year for 2018. She has been an active member for 49.5 years. After she and her husband, Harold married in 1969, her mother-in-law encouraged her to get involved with the CattleWomen to educate, promote, and protect the cattle industry of which was now her livelihood. She has held various offices within the local association including president several times: 1976-77, 1981-82, 1996 and 2016-17. She currently serves as vice president. Yoder also served on the Colorado CattleWomen board in different positions with one of them being president of the organization. In past years, she spent countless hours giving programs at schools, passing out beef samples locally and in the big cities, working the Colorado CattleWomen's booth at the National Western Stock Show and working alongside the local Stockman's Association. She was an extension agent for many years and her passion for teaching others shows in all she does. In most recent years, Yoder has done a phenomenal job in helping revive what seemed to be a dying local association in Lincoln County. She has encouraged young women to join and has done a fantastic job of teaching and training the next generation of Lincoln County CattleWomen.

CattleWoman Rookie of the Year

Kelsey Pope of the Lincoln County CattleWomen has been selected as the 2018 Rookie of the Year. Pope has been a tremendous asset to this group since she joined in 2016. She has always been involved in educating others about agriculture, from working for the Nebraska Corn Board to having her own personal blog, Ag on the Forefront. Her goal is to have open conversations and share information that supports farmers and ranchers who work so hard to raise safe food and focuses on animal wellbeing. After returning to her family's ranch in Limon with her husband and son she was looking for more opportunities to share about her lifestyle and joined the Lincoln County CattleWomen. Pope has been very instrumental in the recent growth of their local association. She has encouraged many younger women to join and be involved in telling our stories. She has served as the Beef Promotion and Education Chairman from 2017-2018. She has gone into the local schools to read and give presentations, organized an informational booth at the Limon 4th of July celebration along with games, and organized a booth during the Pedal the Plains stop in Limon this fall. She has helped with local fundraisers and the local CattleWomen's yearly booth at the county fair. This year she made and passed out beef samples to fair goers. Pope also works with the Colorado CattleWomen and serves as the newsletter coordinator making sure Cattlewomen across the state stay up to day with all things CCW.

Affiliate Rate-of-Growth Contest

Eagle County Cattlemen's Association achieved the highest rate of growth this year. Their recruitment efforts earned them an affiliate-hosted community BBQ. Gene Dubas with Dubas Cattle out of Fullerton, Neb., has generously donated a $5,000 certificate toward a Silencer chute to the association. CCA will hold an auction for the chute, and the proceeds will be used to fund the BBQ for Eagle County members and its citizen guests from the surrounding community.

Top Membership Recruiter

Matt Neuhold is the winner of the 2018 Individual Member Recruitment contest with a remarkable 18 new recruitments. Matt earned himself a brand new working chute generously donated by Troy Piper with Priefert Manufacturing.