Memorial Day parade in Colorado

In these troubling times when a parade for Memorial Day is not to be found, with folks not able to attend such an event, the Northern Colorado Model A club is going to bring the parade to them. The folks will sit comfortably in there own driveways practicing safe distancing. We will assemble several of our Model A Fords and other classic cars for a parade through four adjacent neighborhoods in the area of I-25 and Hwy 14. We will start in the Sunflower Retirement Community at Hwy 14 and Sunchase. Then on to Clydesdale Community just to the east. After a trip around Baker Lake to the north, we will cruise into Cloverleaf Mobile Home Community just north of Hwy 14 and I-25. We will finish with lunch at McDonalds at Hwy 14 and I-25.

I thought this might be an interesting piece for the times we are in. The parade will be held on Sunday, May 24.

We will assemble at Hwy. 14 and Sunchase at around 10:15-10:30 a.m.