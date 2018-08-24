Memphis Meats, NAMI seek joint regulation of cell-based meat

The North American Meat Institute and Memphis Meats, a San Francisco-based company developing meat that would be produced by replicating cells, on Thursday wrote President Donald Trump to ask that the Food and Drug Administration and the Agriculture Department's Food Safety and Inspection Service share regulatory responsibilities for cell-based "meat."

"As is the case for other new or novel foods or food ingredients, including those made from or otherwise used in meat and poultry products, FDA should have oversight over pre-market safety evaluations for cell-based meat and poultry products," the letter says.

"Historically, for evaluations relating to meat or poultry products, USDA has provided input to FDA as part of this process. Given USDA's expertise in regulating meat and poultry, that role should continue.

"After pre-market safety has been established with FDA, USDA should regulate cell-based meat and poultry products, as it does with all other meat and poultry products, applying relevant findings from FDA's safety evaluation to ensure products are safe, wholesome, and properly labeled," the letter said.

But the U.S. Cattlemen's Association said, "USCA remains concerned about the use of the term 'meat,' but the commitment to come to the table to propose solutions is a step in the right direction. USCA continues to call on everyone in the cattle industry to get involved in this dialogue."