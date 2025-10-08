Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition announced an upcoming free webinar titled Mending Fences: Conflict Resolution Strategies for Ranch Transition. This event will feature rancher Pete Ferrell, owner of Ferrell Ranch, and John Wagner, owner of 4L Grazing, who will share their real-world experiences and expertise on navigating conflicts that can arise during ranch transition planning.

Conflict can often be one of the toughest barriers when making plans for the next generation. Ferrell and Wagner will discuss their professional agreements and provide practical strategies and insights on how to address disputes, foster understanding, and move forward productively. Their presentation will be followed by an interactive Q&A session, giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with the speakers.

EVENT DETAILS

Zoom Webinar: Oct. 22, 2025, 12 p.m. CST. Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/FRjZCaHCRW6yb7nOdGszpw#/registration. This webinar is free, but registration is required at http://www.nebraskagrazinglands.org/events .

This online seminar is part of the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition’s ongoing effort to support ranchers and landowners in making thoughtful, sustainable decisions for the future. It is provided in partnership with the World Wildlife Fun Sustainable Ranching Initiative. Funding is provided through a grant received by NGLC from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

For information on this and other Nebraska Grazing Land Coalition events, please visit http://www.nebraskagrazinglands.org .