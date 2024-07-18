Menendez

Menendez

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., has told allies that he will resign from Congress after being convicted on federal corruption charges, two people directly familiar with those conversations have told NBC News.

Among those who urged him to resign were Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; and Menendez’s friend and fellow New Jersey Democratic senator, Cory Booker.

If Menendez does step down, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who was among the first Democrats to call for Menendez to quit, will appoint a senator to temporarily finish out his term, which ends in January 2025.

Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw are running in the November general election to take Menendez’s Senate seat.

Menendez, who formerly headed the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has said he will appeal. Before his conviction, he announced he is running as an independent to retain his seat.

At his trial, Ted McKinney, the agriculture undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs in the Trump administration, testified that Mendendez objected to an inquiry about why Egypt was cutting ties with a group of U.S. companies tasked with certifying that halal meat exported to Egypt was prepared according to Islamic law and choosing to work with just one company instead, IS EG Halal, the New Jersey Monitor reported.

McKinney, who now heads the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, testified that Menendez was curt during their brief phone conversation and told him, “Stop interfering with my constituents.”

The Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service published a report in 2019 that after Egypt “delisted all U.S. halal certifiers, with the exception of a single new organization,” the move “may disrupt markets, drive up prices.”