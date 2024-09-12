Merck Animal Health Partners and AVC Foundation to award scholarships to future bovine veterinarians

Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside of the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA announced it has awarded $20,000 in scholarships to two future bovine veterinarians in partnership with the Academy of Veterinary Consultants Foundation, the charitable arm of AVC. AVC provides continuing education to veterinarians involved in the beef cattle industry.

The scholarships recently were awarded at AVC’s summer conference in Denver. The 2024 scholarship recipients, each receiving $10,000, include:

Dylan Bostick, a fourth-year veterinary student at Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine

Cody Minyard, a fourth-year veterinary student at Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine

“Merck Animal Health is proud to honor these veterinary students who have chosen to seek careers in veterinary medicine,” said Justin Welsh, D.V.M., executive director of livestock technical services at Merck Animal Health. “Now more than ever the industry needs these bright minds, who will bring their dedication and learnings to animal care. These exemplary students embody our commitment to cattle care as well as to our mission to advance the Science of Healthier Animals.”

“We are grateful to Merck Animal Health for their partnership as we support these veterinary students who will soon be leading the veterinary profession and providing critical support to the cattle industry in North America,” said Bob Larson, D.V.M., executive director, AVC. “These exceptional scholarship recipients have the skills and abilities to ensure a promising future for the beef industry.”

Kanub joins PREEC and GNBC

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff and the Greater Nebraska Business Center have welcomed Ashley Knaub as their new business center banager. She will oversee business operations, budgets, contracts and post-awards for PREEC and Extension Zones 1 and 2 and the service centers.

Knaub is part of the GNBC team working together to provide excellent, high-quality professional services with the highest levels of integrity, accountability, and customer focus for the departments and their faculty, staff, students and clients.

Knaub has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting. She has spent 12 years working for a Third-Party Administrator and almost four years doing accounting work for a higher education marketing company.

“I am married to a hard-working farmer and have two kids, a 10-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter. I enjoy spending time with my family, including the many different sports my kids are involved in football, volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball and tumbling.”

PREEC and GNBC welcome finance associate

The University of Nebraska -Lincoln’s Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center welcomed Austin Fox as its new finance associate with the Greater Nebraska Business Center. He will assist with keeping a log of the PREEC finances.

Fox received a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Wyoming. He joins the GNBC team in providing excellent, high-quality professional services with the highest integrity, accountability, and customer focus for the departments and their faculty, staff, students and clients.

“When I am not in the office, I enjoy going to the gym, hiking on the weekends, golfing, or reading,” said Fox. “One book I highly recommend to everyone is ‘How to Win Friends and Influence People’ by Dale Carnegie.”