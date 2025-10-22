Meriwether Farms criticizes Trump on Argentine beef idea

Meriwether Farms, a Wyoming operation started by Catharine O’Neill Gillihan, an aide to President Trump in his first term, has posted criticism of Trump’s idea of buying beef from Argentina and of the management of the Agriculture Department.

“We love you and support you— but your suggestion to buy beef from Argentina to stabilize beef prices would be an absolute betrayal to the American cattle rancher,” the post said.

“On top of all this — there is only chaos coming from the Department of Agriculture. There is no true guidance, mixed messaging, and a copious amount of photo ops. There is no one to trust over there that truly understands the issues and isn’t bought out by or aligned with Big Industries. The American cattle rancher is one of the last symbols of independence we have in the nation — but the continued manipulation and betrayal by the very people who claim to support them, needs to end immediately. While only representing 1% of the population, the work is tireless, daily, in poor conditions, with low margins, without thanks — all in order to keep this country fed. We would be a failed nation if we continue to betray the very people who put food on the table for us. There are so many voices on the outside that support you and want to see you succeed. Maybe it’s time to start listening to them. Your team knows how to get in touch with us.”