Mesa County ranchers meet to discuss wolf concerns

A wolf bounds out of its crate and into the night on Thursday in Eagle County. The wolf is one of five released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials in Eagle County. The agency released a combined 15 wolves in Eagle and Pitkin counties this month in three separate drops. Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Colorado’s wolf release program has impacted ranchers in several Colorado counties. Mesa County residents were, of course, aware of wolf releases but not until a wolf was sighted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in their county did residents decide it was time to meet and discuss how to deal with wolves.

In 2023, after proposition 114 was voted on and passed in 2020, 10 gray wolves originating from a pack in Oregon were released into Grand and Summit counties. Today, just over a year later, seven of the 10 wolves remain.

In mid-January, another release took place in Eagle and Pitkin counties. This release along with some known offspring have increased the count to 29 gray wolves prowling the Western Slope.

Because of the tracking collars that most have, it is known that these wolves did not stay within the original counties where they were released and have now made their way over to surrounding counties, including Mesa County.

WESTERN SLOPE SIGHTINGS

These releases and more current sightings on public and private lands have hit home for Western Slope families, especially those in the Plateau Valley. These families have a deep passion for preserving the land, livestock and history behind the Grand Mesa, and these wolves have challenged their operations in more ways than one.

A community member, agricultural advocate and outdoorsman, O.D. Latham, is inspired more now than ever to fight for the Plateau Valley’s western heritage. As a former president of the Colorado Trappers Association, and former seasonal worker for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Latham knows what it means to respect the land and people that own and make a living from it.

Nearly five years ago, he watched as legislation was passed and wolves released, but even still, he and others in the area weren’t sure that Mesa County would ever be affected.

However, it is clear that the wolves are here to stay and now Coloradans need to learn how to live with them. With at least one sighting in the Mesa County in the last month, the wolves are knocking on the door of ranchers, community members and agricultural enthusiasts, all of whom need answers.

CALL TO ACTION

The fact that wolves are here to stay spurred Latham, and sixth-generation rancher Ty Bevan, to organize a community-wide wolf meeting on Monday, Feb. 17 in Mesa.

The goal of the event was to answer questions from community members. Ranchers, townspeople and outfitters had pressing questions. The top of mind issues were related to compensation after depredation, a comprehensive understanding of expectations set forth by statute and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers and liabilities that could result from wolf deterrence.

While the reintroduction of wolves is an important topic for both safety and financial reasons, these same factors also make it highly emotional.

Latham reminded attendees before the meeting began, “we need them (CPW), as much as they need us. We have to learn how to get through this together.”

A UNITED FRONT

Janie VanWinkle, was at the meeting representing not only her family’s ranch but also the AgriWest Initiative where she serves a 30-month appointment as a federal fellow.

“I was appreciative of the support the county gave to the community and the larger livestock production community,” said VanWinkle after seeing the presence of the county’s commissioner, administrator, sheriff and attorney at the meeting.

Not only did Mesa County have a strong presence, but four CPW officers came, and 150 community members were present to have their voices heard and questions answered.

Not only was compensation a big subject of conversation for physical losses, but VanWinkle and Bevan both fear the secondary effects and indirect losses that will come from the presence of wolves. Cattle stressed from being chased or harassed by wolves can lead to lighter calves at the sale barn or affect the conception rates of cows, ultimately impacting the rancher’s bottom line.

“There is compensation for indirect losses which is included in the wolf plan,” VanWinkle said.

However, the state of Colorado is currently facing a large deficit in the state budget, so it is currently unknown how that will affect the compensation plan. Plus, to prove that the wolves have had a negative impact on the herd, ranchers must have three years of prior records to provide the government to receive appropriate reimbursement.

DETERRENCE

Keeping the wolves away before they become a problem is an important goal for CPW and livestock producers. However, it is not quite as simple as one would hope. Non-lethal deterrence methods such as guard dogs or flagery come with some unintended consequences and are only useful for a short period of time.

For example, guard dogs are left on the range with the herd, unattended for days. They are well taken care of because they have both food and water, but a big concern for VanWinkle is the public’s perception and action if they see a “stray” dog up on the mountain. There is the chance that someone will decide to feed the dog and therefore will pull it out of their working environment.

Fladry, electrified fence with flags on it, is extremely time consuming to put up. All producers know that ranch work is seemingly never ending, and this temporary solution is going to compound a rancher’s workload.