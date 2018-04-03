Mesa Verde Country offers new farm and ranch tours

Mesa Verde Country in Southwest Colorado has a strong agricultural tradition. The Ancestral Puebloans — who farmed the valleys and mesas of Montezuma County, including Mesa Verde National Park, until about 1300 A.D. — were the first agriculturalists in the area. Modern-day travelers can experience the inner workings of today's farm and ranch life in Mesa Verde Country with two new tours, starting in May.

The Farm Tour, which showcases farm life activities like planting, growing and harvesting produce, fruit and grapes, will be held May 7 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The tour begins and ends at the Cortez Cultural Center. The $100 fee includes the entire experience — transportation, guided tour, lunch and visiting multiple sites. Each tour culminates with beer and wine tasting.

The Ranch Tour is June 8 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Participants will experience livestock and ranching operations, sustainability of the land awareness, as well as ancillary products from working ranch operations. This experience ($100) includes transportation, a guided tour of two ranches, and lunch on a 4.5-6 hour visit. A beer and wine tasting will be offered, as well.

Space is limited, and advanced reservations are required. To learn more and book, go to http://bit.ly/2FVHEOn.