Metro Ag Research Center opens at CSU Spur

Colorado State University last week opened the doors of their first experiment station since 1996. More than 100 guests gathered at CSU Spur for a presentation and tour of the Metropolitan Agricultural Research Center, or MARC.

Attendees were able to tour the facility and experience agriculture up close. Photo courtesy CSU MARC_GO-16-copy-1

The MARC will focus on urban agriculture, organic growing methods and harnessing the latest agricultural technology. During the grand opening, attendees were able to taste test strawberries, participate in a pickling workshop, and tour greenhouses, agrivoltaics installations and other controlled-environment agriculture research facilities.

Most of the state’s other nine research centers concentrate on various segments of Colorado agriculture. The Colorado Agricultural Experiment Station, or CAES, was established by the Hatch Act in 1887 to create research centers in connection with the land-grant universities to conduct research in unique regional environments to address agriculture challenges.

Greenhouses, hydroponics, rooftop gardens, and other technologies are accessible at the MARC. Photo courtesy CSU MARC_GOWide-6-copy

At ARDEC in Fort Collins, research focuses on diverse crop and livestock systems, plant breeding and seed increase. In Rocky Ford, research concentrates on vegetable crop development and systems and water use; in Akron, research centers on beef production, breeding and grazing management. In Walsh, research concentrates on dryland and limited irrigation cropping systems; in Center, research focuses on potato breeding, storage and production; in Yellow Jacket, research centers on dryland and irrigated crops, soil health and alternative crops. In Orchard Mesa, tree fruit and vine research is conducted; in Fruita, water efficient cropping systems are central research topics, and in Hotchkiss, tree fruit and vines and cover crop research is conducted.

Conversely, Eugene Kelly, the director of the Agricultural Experiment Station, said there are school buses lined up every day at the CSU Spur Campus, bringing students and adults to campus to see agriculture up close in the middle of Denver. Kelly said 85% of people in Colorado live in urban and suburban areas so it is a unique opportunity to study agriculture where most people live. The food production systems in urban ecosystems are obviously different than the ecosystems where dryland wheat and feedyard cattle production is studied, and therein lies its value. With 85% of voters living removed from production agriculture, it’s important, he said, that they support the industry.