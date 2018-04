Mexican Chicken Casserole | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

11-oz. bag frozen corn and black beans with brown rice in a Southwestern style sauce

2 c. cubed cooked chicken breast

10-oz. can enchilada sauce

1/4 c. chopped green onions, divided

1/4 c. chopped fresh cilantro

1 small red bell pepper, chopped

3/4 c. finely shredded Mexican style cheese blend

1 c. shredded lettuce

1 tomato, chopped

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Spray 9-inch glass pie plate or shallow small casserole with cooking spray.

Cook rice mixture as directed on bag for minimum time.

In large bowl, mix chicken, rice mixture and enchilada sauce.

Stir in 2 tablespoons of the green onions, the cilantro and bell

pepper.

Spoon into pie plate.

Bake uncovered 30 to 35 minutes or until bubbly and heated through.

Sprinkle with cheese; bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.

Top with shredded lettuce, tomato and remaining green onions.