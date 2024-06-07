Mexican dies of bird flu, Iowa finds it, FDA urges blocking raw milk sales

Concern about bird flu continues to grow.

A Mexican died of a strain of bird flu, the World Health Organization said, according to Axios.

Iowa found the first case of bird flu in a dairy herd, Radio Iowa reported.

And the Food and Drug Administration urged state, territorial, Tribal and local officials to stop sales of raw milk that could present a risk to consumers.

“For states that permit the sale of raw milk within their state, use regulatory authorities or implement other measures, as appropriate, to stop the sale of raw milk that may present a risk to consumers,” the FDA wrote in a letter to officials.

“This may include restricting the introduction of raw milk that may contain viable HPAI H5N1, for human or animal consumption, within a defined geographic area, or within your state. If HPAI H5N1 virus is identified within a herd, there is a risk that viable HPAI H5N1 virus could be present in raw milk from the herd, even when clinically ill cows are segregated.”