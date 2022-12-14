Mexican official to travel to Washington Friday to discuss corn dispute

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard will travel to Washington on Friday in a last-ditch effort to resolve a dispute over imports of U.S. corn before a scheduled visit next month by President Biden, the Associated Press reported.

Ebrard said Monday that he will travel to the U.S. capital with other Mexican officials to try to find “points of agreement on genetically modified corn and other issues.”

Ahead of that visit, the leaders of the 23-state corn grower groups wrote President Biden to make the corn issue “a critical part” of his upcoming meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.