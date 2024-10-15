Mexican officials: No planting, consumption of GMO white corn

The average U.S. corn yield is forecast at 183.6 bushels per acre, up 0.5 bushel from last month’s forecast, and up 6.3 bushels from last year. File photo

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in her Oct. 1 inaugural speech that Mexico “will not allow the planting of transgenic corn” and that the country will “be self-sufficient not only in white corn, but also in beans and other crops,” according to a translation of her speech released on Truthdig by Timothy Wise, an American opponent of genetic modification previously associated with the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy.

In addition, Wise released an article quoting Mexican Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development Julio Berdegué Sacristán stating that there will be “no production or human consumption in Mexico of transgenic white corn.”

According to the translation, Sheinbaum said, “We will advance in food sovereignty and self-sufficiency, as the president says: ‘feed those who feed us.’ We will not allow the planting of transgenic corn, says Andrés Manuel López Obrador. We will not allow the planting of transgenic corn. We will be self-sufficient, not only in white corn, but also in beans and other crops, and Diconsa will be transformed into Alimentación para el Bienestar with the objective of promoting prices and fair trade for various agricultural products and continue serving 22 million families.”

Imagen Agropecuaria (Agricultural Image) reported, “The head of the Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader), Julio Berdegué Sacristán, stated that a major priority for the new administration is to increase food production for national consumption and the country will continue to be self-sufficient in non-transgenic white corn for human consumption,” and “that is an uncompromising goal, there will be no production or human consumption in Mexico of transgenic white corn, that is not going to happen.”

The U.S. government has filed a case objecting to the Mexican policy with the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement on trade, and a decision is expected soon, according to U.S. officials.

“Mexico’s resolve — reaffirmed by Scheinbaum’s newly seated secretary of agriculture in his own inaugural remarks — presents a bold challenge not only to the U.S. government, but to a global trade regime widely charged with favoring multinational firms over countries’ legal commitments to protect public health and the environment,” Wise said in the article.