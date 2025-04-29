Mexico agrees to deliver water

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced Monday that the Mexican government had agreed to provide water to farmers and ranchers in Texas as part of the 1944 Water Treaty.

“The Mexican government committed to transfer water from international reservoirs and increase the U.S. share of the flow in six of Mexico’s Rio Grande tributaries through the end of the current five-year water cycle,” USDA said in a news release.

“Under the 1944 Water Treaty, Mexico is obligated to deliver 1.75 million acre-feet over five years to the United States from the Rio Grande. The United States in turn delivers 1.5 million acre-feet of water to Mexico from the Colorado River.

“Mexico’s persistent shortfalls in deliveries has led to severe water shortages for Rio Grande Valley farmers and ranchers, devastating crops, costing jobs and threatening the local economy.”

USDA also noted, “While negotiations were ongoing with Mexico, Secretary Rollins announced a $280 million grant agreement between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture to provide critical economic relief to eligible Rio Grande Valley farmers and producers suffering from Mexico’s ongoing failure to meet its water delivery obligations under the 1944 Water Treaty.”

“Mexico finally meeting the water needs of Texas farmers and ranchers under the 1944 Water Treaty is a major win for American agriculture,” Rollins said in the news release.

“After weeks of negotiations with Mexican cabinet officials alongside the Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, we secured an agreement to give Texas producers the water they need to thrive. While this is a significant step forward, we welcome Mexico’s continued cooperation to support the future of American agriculture,” Rollins said.

“None of this would have been possible without the fervent support of our farmers from President Trump and his work to hold our trading partners accountable.”