Mexico offers to delay corn ban until 2025

Mexico has offered to delay its plans to ban the importation of genetically modified corn until 2025, Reuters reported.

U.S. farmers want stronger action than just an extension, said Angus Kelly, director of public policy at the National Corn Growers Association, Reuters said.

“Any attempt to ban any form of biotech corn, including corn grown for human consumption, is illegal under the USMCA [U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade],” Kelly said by email.

“Extending the deadline would also extend the uncertainty for America’s corn growers who are making decisions now that will affect crops well into the future.”