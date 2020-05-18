Mexico opens for U.S. bison meat exports

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – The National Bison Association welcomed the news on Friday that the Government of Mexico has formally opened its doors to import U.S.-produced bison meat into that country.

The move formally opens the doors to a new market for U.S. bison meat.

“This is a very positive development for the bison business,” said Dave Carter, executive director of the National Bison Association. “The Mexican marketplace offers a growth opportunity for our business. Additionally, many consumers in Mexico tend to favor cuts of meat that are not in high demand by U.S. customers, so this can help our marketers balance carcass utilization.”

At the request of the National Bison Association, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service formally petitioned Mexico in 2018 to open their market to U.S. bison meat. That request led to extensive discussions between agricultural officials in the two countries over the protocols and procedures that would be required from exporters. Last week, Mexico formally agreed to the protocols recommended by USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Support Local Journalism Donate



USDA FAS formally notified the National Bison Association Friday that Mexico had agreed to the latest procedures proposed by FSIS.

Carter noted, “Several people at USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service have worked extremely hard over the past two years to push this process along on behalf of U.S. bison ranchers and marketers. We appreciate their efforts to secure this new market opportunity.”