Mexico tariff situation chaotic

The issue of whether President Donald Trump will impose tariffs on all Mexican goods coming into the United States next Monday was chaotic with no certainty in sight, according to major media reports.

Early in the day, Mexican officials said they believed there was an 80 percent likelihood that Trump would not impose the 5 percent tariff that he has said he will impose if Mexico does not stop the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into the United States by Monday. At that time Mexico declined to make any negative comments on the Trump administration’s plans.

Then Trump said in London, “I think it’s more likely that the tariffs go on, and we’ll probably be talking during the time that the tariffs are on, and they’re going to be paid.”

Jesús Seade, Mexico’s undersecretary for North America, said after a meeting with Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington, “We have to respond with forceful measures, but at the same time maintain a strong dialogue,” Politico reported.

Seade also said that Lighthizer is “extremely worried” that congressional approval of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement may prove elusive, Politico also reported.

Republican senators also said they were discussing how to block tariffs, prompting Trump to say, “I don’t think they will do that. I think if they do, it’s foolish.”

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are scheduled to meet in Washington today to discuss the tariff issue.