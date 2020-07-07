Mexico’s López Obrador headed to White House, but not Trudeau

Trudeau



Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday amidst controversy, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has opted not to attend a meeting that is supposed to recognize the implementation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade that entered into force on July 1.

In a statement announcing López Obrador’s visit, the White House said, “The USMCA is the largest, fairest, and most balanced trade agreement ever negotiated and contains innovative provisions to help increase global economic competitiveness as a region, grow the economy, and support American jobs, including those in manufacturing and agriculture.”

“Additionally, the USMCA includes groundbreaking provisions to address digital trade, services, small business, and more, which will protect America’s competitive edge in technology and innovation.”

But the Los Angeles Times noted the controversies surrounding López Obrador’s decision to visit Trump.

“During his own campaign two years later, future Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assailed the U.S. president’s “politics of hate” and signature border wall project and likened Trump’s anti-Mexican tirades to Adolf Hitler’s attacks on Jewish people,” the Times noted.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Trudeau on Monday cited scheduling conflicts, but at a Friday news conference when he said he had not yet made up his mind, Trudeau said, “We’re obviously concerned about the proposed issue of tariffs on aluminum and steel that the Americans have floated recently.”

Enrique Krauze, a Mexican historian, wrote in an opinion piece in The New York Times that the convergence of Trump and Lopez Obrador “proves the anachronism of ideologies in our time. Both seek the absolute dominance of the executive branch. They dismiss institutions and the rule of law.”