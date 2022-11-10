Midcap receives CSA scholarship
Bradie Midcap, a freshman at Butler Community College, was selected as the 2022 Colorado Simmental Association Youth Education Grant winner, CSA President Willie Altenburg announced. The scholarship was presented at the CSA annual meeting Nov. 6 in Denver.
Currently, Midcap is on the livestock judging team in El Dorado, Kan., where she also is working toward her associate degree. She then plans to pursue a bachelor’s in animal science at a four-year university. “I want to go into the genetics field and focus on reproduction and IVF in cows,” she said.
She grew up in Wray, Colo., showing beef and swine. In fact, she earned the Multi-breed Supreme breeding beef female at the 2022 Yuma County Fair with KBC Jubilee J101, a Fort Knox daughter.
Midcap has been successful in 4-H livestock judging, including being high individual at the 2020 and the 2022 State 4-H contests, leading her team to be state champions. She has served as a judging coach tutor, too. She was active in high school sports and leadership roles in Future Business Leaders of America, FFA and 4-H. She was a National Honors Society member, plus her lengthy and impressive resume show church and community work, Altenburg noted.
“Bradie will continue to be a dynamic leader in the ag industry,” said Mark Valko of Wray. “Bradie has a keen commitment to excel — regardless of her endeavor — I certainly look froward to following this young lady,” who Valko predicts will someday lead a state or national organization, “and continue be a valuable advocate for agriculture.”
“Her passion for livestock, especially her own Simmental herd, has allowed her to become a strong businesswoman,” said Travis Taylor, a Colorado State University livestock extension specialist. “She has the ability to carry on an intelligent, logical and meaningful conversation on a wide variety of topics. Bradie has a strong work ethic and is founded in faith, integrity and committed to her passions.”
|Colorado FFA Foundation announces 3 new Hall of Fame inductees
|The Colorado FFA Foundation announced three inductees representing Colorado politics, water and agricultural advocacy into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame. Eric Wilkinson (Greeley), Jerry Sonnenberg (Sterling) and Ben Rainbolt Jr. (Platteville) will all be formally honored and inducted into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame on Feb. 23, 2023, at the annual Hall of Fame Banquet. The Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame is presented by the Farm Credit Associations of Colorado.
“Congratulations to this amazing 2023 Hall of Fame class,” said Glenda Mostek, chair of the Colorado FFA Foundation. “They each have had a tremendous impact on Colorado agriculture in their personal and professional lives.”
Eric Wilkinson is the retired general manager of Northern Water, who oversaw key aspects of Colorado’s largest water projects and developed measures to prevent “buy-and-dry” to take pressure off agricultural water supplies as Colorado’s population increased.
Ben Rainbolt is the executive director of the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union. Following his 25-year career in education as a highly recognized and awarded agricultural education instructor who retired as a principal. He has shaped policy and developed new leaders in Colorado’s agriculture industry.
Jerry Sonnenberg represented his rural district at the Colorado General Assembly for 16 years as both a representative and a senator, was a voice for rural communities and issues, a mentor to both youth and adults and was a major force in the revitalization of the Colorado Ag Leadership Program.
The honorees will join 101 other outstanding Colorado agriculturists who have been similarly honored since 1989. All Agriculture Hall of Fame members’ portraits are displayed in the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame (presented by Farm Credit Associations of Colorado) in the CoBank Center for Agricultural Education at Colorado State University.
Hosted by the Colorado FFA Foundation, the induction ceremony is held yearly to induct members into the Agriculture Hall of Fame who have significantly contributed to Colorado’s second largest industry. A unique, multimedia presentation will highlight the life of each new inductee during the ceremony.
More information about the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame, presented by the Farm Credit Associations of Colorado is available at http://coloradoffafoundation.org/farm-credit-colorado-agriculture-hall-of-fame/.