Midcap receives CSA scholarship

Bradie Midcap, a freshman at Butler Community College, was selected as the 2022 Colorado Simmental Association Youth Education Grant winner, CSA President Willie Altenburg announced. The scholarship was presented at the CSA annual meeting Nov. 6 in Denver.

Currently, Midcap is on the livestock judging team in El Dorado, Kan., where she also is working toward her associate degree. She then plans to pursue a bachelor’s in animal science at a four-year university. “I want to go into the genetics field and focus on reproduction and IVF in cows,” she said.

She grew up in Wray, Colo., showing beef and swine. In fact, she earned the Multi-breed Supreme breeding beef female at the 2022 Yuma County Fair with KBC Jubilee J101, a Fort Knox daughter.

Midcap has been successful in 4-H livestock judging, including being high individual at the 2020 and the 2022 State 4-H contests, leading her team to be state champions. She has served as a judging coach tutor, too. She was active in high school sports and leadership roles in Future Business Leaders of America, FFA and 4-H. She was a National Honors Society member, plus her lengthy and impressive resume show church and community work, Altenburg noted.

“Bradie will continue to be a dynamic leader in the ag industry,” said Mark Valko of Wray. “Bradie has a keen commitment to excel — regardless of her endeavor — I certainly look froward to following this young lady,” who Valko predicts will someday lead a state or national organization, “and continue be a valuable advocate for agriculture.”

“Her passion for livestock, especially her own Simmental herd, has allowed her to become a strong businesswoman,” said Travis Taylor, a Colorado State University livestock extension specialist. “She has the ability to carry on an intelligent, logical and meaningful conversation on a wide variety of topics. Bradie has a strong work ethic and is founded in faith, integrity and committed to her passions.”

