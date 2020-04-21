Midwestern governors work to keep meat plants open

The governors of Kansas, South Dakota and Iowa are working to try to keep meatpacking plants opened, the Associated Press reported.

“In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly sent personal protective equipment and testing supplies to counties with meat processing plants,” the AP said.

“Gov. Kristi Noem said she didn’t think it would be difficult to fulfill federal requirements to reopen a shuttered facility in South Dakota. And Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds warned of the dire cost of closing plants, even as she acknowledged the certainty of more clusters of infection at the facilities.”

Kelly is a Democrat. Noem and Reynolds are Republicans.