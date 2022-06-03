Military Appreciation Day at the Wyoming State Fair

The Wyoming State Fair will be hosting Military Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The festivities are presented by Wyoming Rural Electric Cooperatives and the Wyoming Military Department. In gratitude for everything the members of the military have done for our country, communities, and families, the Wyoming State Fair hosts the annual appreciation day in celebration. The Wyoming Rural Electric Cooperatives will be distributing 75 complementary rodeo tickets to military members and veterans at their booth on the midway.

The PRCA Rodeo will feature a Mounted Color Guard ceremony, military branch songs played by local high school bands, the National Anthem, and an invocation.

With banners hung high to signify Military Appreciation Day, fair goers can also expect various military equipment on display, ROTC youth handing out flags, and other festivities to celebrate our members of the military.

Be sure to stay up to date on the Wyoming State Fair and all its events by visiting our website at wystatefair.com

For more information on the Wyoming State Fair please contact Assistant General Manager Reba Talbott at reba.talbott@wyo.gov or Fair General Manager Courtny Conkle, at courtny.conkle@wyo.gov .