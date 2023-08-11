Milk price hits bottom

The July Federal order Class III benchmark milk price hit bottom, falling to $13.77 per hundredweight (cwt.), down $1.14 from June, $8.75 below July 2022, and the lowest since May 2020. The seven month average is at $16.95, down from $22.89 at this time a year ago, and compares to $16.90 in 2021.

Friday’s Class III futures settlements portended an August price at $17.20; September, $17.48; October, $17.80; November, $18.11; and December at $18.10.

The Class IV price is $18.26, unchanged from June but $7.53 below a year ago. Its average stands at $18.55, down from $24.83 a year ago and compares to $15.01 in 2021.

U.S. milk output is struggling as cow numbers decline and output per cow stagnates. The Agriculture Department’s latest preliminary data shows June production at 18.916 billion pounds, down 4 million pounds or 0.2% from June 2022. The top 24-State total, at 18.1 billion, was up 0.2% from a year ago.

The May 50-State and 24-State totals were revised up 9 and 16 million pounds respectively, up 0.7%, instead of the 0.6% originally reported. The 24 State total was up 0.9% instead of the originally reported 0.8%.

June cow numbers totaled 9.41 million, down 16,000 head from the May count which was revised down 6,000 head. The herd is the same size as it was in January, 5,000 below a year ago, and the smallest since December 2022. The 24-State count was down 20,000 from May but 14,000 head above a year ago.

Output per cow averaged 2,011 pounds, up 1 pound or 0.05% from June 2022 in the 50 states and up 1 pound, to 2,028 pounds or 0.05%, in the top 24 states.

Second quarter output totaled 58 billion pounds, up 0.3% from 2022. Cow numbers at 9.42 million, were down 8,000 from first quarter but 8,000 more than second quarter a year ago.

California continued to lag, at 3.4 billion pounds, down 43 million or 1.2% from a year ago, as heat took its toll. Output per cow was down 20 pounds and cow numbers were down 4,000. Wisconsin, with 2.7 billion pounds, was up 28 million or 1.0%, thanks to a 25 pound gain per cow offsetting the loss of 2,000 cows.

Idaho was up 1.9%, thanks to 14,000 more cows offsetting a 5 pound drop per cow. Michigan was up 3.2%, on 9,000 more cows and a 25 pound gain per cow. Minnesota was up 1.6%, on a 15 pound gain per cow and 4,000 more cows. New Mexico was down 7.1%, on 14,000 fewer cows and 50 pounds less per cow. New York was up 3.4%, on 7,000 more cows and 45 pounds more per cow.

Oregon was down 3.1%, on a loss of 4,000 cows. Output per cow was unchanged. Pennsylvania was down 1.1% on 1,000 fewer cows and 15 pounds less per cow. South Dakota was up 6.9%, thanks to 13,000 more cows, however output per cow was down 10 pounds.

Texas showed its first negative output since January 2016, down 5.0%, due to 13,000 fewer cows, partly due to the fire a few months ago. Hot weather resulted in a 65 pound drop in output per cow.

Washington State was off 0.8%, on 2,000 fewer cows, though output per cow was unchanged.

Corn, soybean, and alfalfa hay prices were down in June but so was the All Milk price. The Agriculture Department’s Ag Prices report shows the milk feed ratio at 1.36, down from 1.42 in April, and compares to 1.92 June 2022. It was the sixth consecutive decline and the lowest since July 2012’s 1.33.

The index is based on the current milk price in relationship to feed prices for a ration consisting of 51% corn, 8% soybeans and 41% alfalfa hay. One pound of milk would only purchase 1.36 pounds of dairy feed of that blend.

The All Milk Price average was down for the eighth consecutive month, dropping to $17.90 per hundredweight, down $1.40 from May and $8.80 below June 2022.

The national corn price averaged $6.49 per bushel, down a nickel from May and 89 cents per bushel below June 2022.

Soybeans averaged $14.20 per bushel, down 20 cents from May and $2.20 per bushel below a year ago.

Alfalfa dropped to $263 per ton, down $16 per ton from May but still $18 per ton above a year ago.

Looking at the cow side of the ledger; the June cull price for beef and dairy combined climbed to an average $107 per cwt., up $4 from May and $16.80 above June 2022, and $35.40 above the 2011 base average.

Quarterly milk cow replacements averaged $1,760 per head in July, up $40 from April, and $50 above July 2022. Cows averaged $1,665 per head in California, up $10 from April, but $85 below a year ago. Wisconsin’s average, at $1,910 per head, was up $70 from April and $40 above July 2022.

Milk income over feed costs for 2023 (using July 28 CME settling futures prices for Class III milk, corn, and soybeans plus the Stoneheart forecast for alfalfa hay) are expected to be $7.82 per cwt., a gain of 61 cents per cwt. versus last month’s estimate. 2023 income over feed would be below the level needed to maintain or grow milk production, and down $4.17 per cwt. from 2022’s level.

Looking at 2024, milk income over feed (using the same CME futures and Stoneheart forecast for alfalfa hay) are expected to be $10.86 per cwt., a gain of 97 cents per cwt. versus the 2023 estimate. Income over feed in 2024 would be above the level needed to maintain or grow milk production, according to Brooks.

Brooks says “The current decline in profitability has not negatively impacted milk cow prices and the improved outlook is lending support, as milk cow prices increased after holding steady in April.”

Meanwhile, the June Dairy Margin Coverage margin dropped $1.18 per cwt. from a month earlier to $3.65, first time it’s been below $4 per cwt since margin protection became the basic federal safety net mechanism for dairy in 2014, according to the National Milk Producers Federation.

“It will generate a lot of 35 cent per cwt. payments for Tier 2 coverage at the free $4 per cwt. coverage level, as well as payments of $5.85 per cwt. for coverage at the maximum $9.50 Tier 1 coverage level,” says NMPF. Forecasts indicate the margin will improve slightly in July from the June level, then increase rapidly from August through October and approach $9.50 per cwt. by December.

Dairy margins did improve over the second half of July as a continued recovery in milk prices more than offset a slight increase in projected feed costs, according to the latest Margin Watch from Chicago-based Commodity and Ingredient Hedging LLC.

Spot cheese prices have helped to support Class III Milk futures, according to the MW, while the strong butter price has likewise been supportive to Class IV Milk futures. The MW detailed the June Cold Storage report, stating “Heavy cheese production during June boosted inventories, with most of the buildup coming from Italian varieties as food service demand slows.”

“USDA’s semi-annual Cattle Report estimated the total U.S. supply of dairy heifers as of July 1 at 3.65 million head,” according to the MW, “down 100,000 or 3% below a year ago. The dairy heifer count has dropped for seven consecutive years as dairy producers have been economically incentivized to introduce beef genetics into their breeding programs. The growing trend of beef-dairy crosses continues to reduce the number of dairy heifers, and combined with increasing cull rates, will slow the pace of expansion in the next cycle. Recent rainfall and beneficial forecasts moving into early August have taken risk premium out of the feed markets following a spike in the first half of the month,” the MW concluded.

CME cheese prices may have shot up too fast and too high. Block Cheddar closed the first Friday of August at $1.9650 per pound, up 5.75 cents on the week, up 63 cents in five weeks, highest since March 28, and 18 cents above a year ago.

The barrels jumped almost 11 cents Monday, Aug. 7, hitting $1.87, highest since March 30, but fell back Thursday and Friday, closing at $1.7750, up 1.25 cents on the week, 1.75 cents below a year ago, and 19 cents below the blocks.

Sales totaled two cars of block for the week and 61 for the month of July, down from 122 in June. Barrel sales totaled 7 for the week and 169 for the month of July, down from 106 in June.

Midwestern cheesemakers say cheese continues to move steadily though some fear rising prices may slow that. Milk prices were still below Class by $2 or thereabouts, stark contrast from mid-July when they were at $10 and $11 under.

Western cheese demand is strong to steady, though sources indicate a healthier demand for block cheese. Sentiments of decreasing milk output and equipment maintenance contributing to bullish market prices was noted. Demand for Class III milk is strong but there is enough to run strong to steady cheese production.

Cash butter ended seven consecutive gains and fell to a $2.62 per pound close, losing 6 cents on the week and 39 cents below a year ago when it topped $3. The week saw 33 loads of butter sold and 150 for July, up from just 67 in June.

Butter has tightened significantly in the Central region, says DMN. Brokers say their focus has shifted west for any extra supply. Midwest cream is tight and churning is expected to continue, but locating cream at or below the 1.30 multiple has become a “fruitless endeavor.” That said, cream availability reached further into the summer months than many expected, with milder summer temperatures at least in the evenings and early mornings in the upper Midwest. Not so for Southern Central contacts where cream access quickly tightened.

Cream is more available in northern parts of the West compared to southern parts, but northern cream is tightening. Declines in milk components are more pronounced in the southern parts. Butter production is strong and demand is strong to steady. Export demand is light aside from interest from Canadian purchasers, but U.S. prices are not competitive globally.

Wounded by Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade auction’s slippage, spot Grade A nonfat dry milk fell back to $1.12 per pound Thursday but closed Friday at $1.1250, 3.50 cents lower on the week and 37.75 cents below a year ago. There were 22 sales on the week and 41 for July, down from 49 in June.

Dry whey closed Friday at 27.25 cents per pound, up 2.25 cents on the week but 16.25 cents below a year ago. Sales totaled seven loads for the week and 152 for the month of July, down from 218 in June.