Milk price jumps $3.42

The Agriculture Department announced the August Federal order Class III milk price at $17.19 per hundredweight, up $3.42 from July but it’s still $2.91 below August 2022. While it is the highest Class III since April, it’s a far cry from dairy farm profitability. The eight month average stands at $16.98, down from $22.54 at this time a year ago, and $16.78 in 2021.

Friday’s Class III futures settlements portend a September price at $18.61; October, $18.92; November, $18.59; December, $18.44; January 2024, $18.41; February, $18.48; and March at $18.48 per hundredweight (cwt.).

The August Class IV price is $18.91, up 65 cents from July but $5.90 below a year ago, and the highest Class IV since January. Its eight month average is at $18.59, down from $24.83 a year ago and compares to $15.12 in 2021.

Falling cow numbers and output per cow put a small dent in July U.S. milk production as summer heat took its toll. The Agriculture Department’s preliminary data put output at 19.075 billion pounds, down 105 million or 0.5% from July 2022. The top 24-State total, at 18.26 billion pounds, was down 0.6%.

The June 50-State total was revised up 37 million pounds from last month’s estimate, which put output up 0.2% instead of the 0.2% decrease originally reported. The 24 state revision was up 37 million pounds, 0.4% above June 2022, instead of the 0.2% gain originally reported.

July cow numbers totaled 9.40 million head, down 3,000 from the June count which was revised down 5,000 head. The herd is 13,000 below a year ago, and the smallest since February 2022. The 24-State count was down 7,000 from June but dead even with a year ago.

Output per cow averaged 2,029 pounds, down 9 pounds or 0.4% from July 2022 in the 50 states and down 13 pounds to 2,047 pounds or 0.6%, in the 24 states. Productivity losses were largest in parts of the West and Southwest.

California cows put 3.3 billion pounds of milk in the tank in July, down 194 million pounds or 5.5% from a year ago, as hot weather prevailed in July. Output per cow was down 105 pounds and cow numbers were down 7,000 head. Wisconsin output, at 2.76 billion pounds, was up 25 million or 0.9%, thanks to a 25 pound gain per cow offsetting the loss of 3,000 cows.

Idaho was up 2%, thanks to 13,000 more cows. Output per cow was unchanged. Michigan was up 4.1%, on 13,000 more cows and 25 pounds more per cow. Minnesota was up 0.3% on a 10 pound gain per cow. Cow numbers were down 1,000. New Mexico was down 9.1%, on 17,000 fewer cows and 70 pounds less per cow. New York was up 3.7% on 7,000 more cows and 55 pounds more per cow.

Oregon was down 4.8%, on a loss of 6,000 cows. Output per cow was unchanged. Pennsylvania was off 0.8% on 1,000 fewer cows and 10 pounds less per cow. South Dakota was up 7.5%, thanks to 14,000 more cows, however output per cow was down 5 pounds.

Texas had a 3% drop in June, its first decline since January 2016, then saw a 4.3% drop in July due to 15,000 fewer cows and a 45 pound drop per cow.

Washington state was down 0.4%, on a 15 pound drop per cow, but cow numbers were up 1,000 head.

Americans chewed through July butter and cheese inventories. The Agriculture Department’s latest Cold Storage report shows butter holdings on July 31 at 331.6 million pounds, down a bullish 18.2 million or 5.2% from the June inventory, which was revised up 2.3 million pounds. But, stocks were 16.5 million pounds, or 5.2%, above those in July 2022.

American cheese stocks fell to 838.2 million pounds, down 15.3 million pounds or 1.8% from June, and 21.8 million or 2.5% below a year ago.

The “other” cheese category slipped to 627.8 million pounds, down 6.4 million pounds or 1.0% from June, and down 11.5 million or 1.8% below a year ago.

The total cheese inventory stood at 1.49 billion pounds, down 21.7 million or 1.4% from the June total, and down 33.2 million or 2.2% below a year ago.

StoneX broker Dave Kurzawski said the report came in under expectations in the Aug. 28 Dairy Radio Now program, however it justified the high butter prices. “That doesn’t underpin the market going forward but justifies what has happened” he said, adding it’s a similar scenario on cheese and justifies the higher prices.

When asked about the USDA hearing process that got underway the week of Aug. 21 on market order milk pricing, Kurzawski said “It’s a very significant process.” The industry told USDA that we need to restructure the way we price milk in this country, he explained, and said over 20 organizations will make their proposals.

The National Milk Producers Federation called the hearing “a critical moment for dairy’s future,” and “Following USDA’s initial presentations, the hearing will launch into discussions of specific issues including milk composition; surveyed commodity products; Class III and Class IV formula factors; the Base Class I skim milk price; and Class I and Class II price differentials.”

After the hearing’s conclusion, entities involved will have time to respond to the testimony, followed by a USDA draft decision, then more discussion, and ultimately a vote by farmers on a final proposal, likely in the second half of 2024.

Cheese prices entered September a little stronger as traders anticipated the long Labor Day weekend and the July Dairy Products report on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The Cheddar blocks climbed to $1.9925 per pound Tuesday but closed Friday, Sept. 1 at $1.95, up a half-cent on the week and 18.50 cents above a year ago.

The barrels finished at $1.87 per pound, 7 cents higher, 1.25 cents above a year ago, and 8 cents below the blocks.

Sales at the market of last resort totaled three loads of block for the week and 15 for the month of August, down from 61 in July. Barrel sales totaled two for the week and 21 for the month, down from 169 in July.

StoneX points out that, while July milk production was down 0.5% from last year, “higher protein and fat content in the milk and less ﬂuid milk consumption means solids available to processing were likely up about 0.9% from last year, but that is a slowdown from plus 1.7% in June. Less growth in solids available for processors will likely mean a slowdown in the growth for cheese, butter and powder.” We will find out in the Sept. 5 Dairy Products report.

Milk offers to Midwest cheesemakers remained somewhat mum last week despite the upcoming holiday weekend. Dairy Market News says the previous week’s high temperatures and elevated humidity in the Upper Midwest kept milk restrained and spot prices above Class III. Milk output is slowing seasonally in the Midwest and cow comfort is being impacted. Cheese demand is strong for central processors but there’s growing concern that order fulfillment, particularly of mozzarella and pizza cheese, may come up short in upcoming weeks, with schools reopening, football season kicking off and tightening milk supplies.

Strong to steady retail and food service cheese demand is reported in the West. Export demand is moderate, with less hesitation from Latin American purchasers. Some believe less active export demand is sending more barrel cheese to the CME. Cheese production is steady despite tighter milk and cream volumes throughout the West. Processing capacity is in good balance with milk supply, says DMN, and some say inventory levels are contributing to the bullish prices.

Butter slipped to $2.62 per pound Tuesday, lowest since Aug. 3, but it closed Friday, Sept. 1 at $2.66, a penny lower on the week and 44 cents below a year ago. There were 44 sales on the week and 249 loads for August, up from 150 in July.

Midwest butter churning has picked up in recent weeks with some reports that churning has been steady throughout the summer, depending on location. Cream is more available due to the spin-off of stronger bottling for school re-openings. Spot cream multiples were in the Class IV “comfort zone” of low to mid 1.20s, says DMN, and Labor Day plant downtime was also adding to the cream supply.

Cream is tight in the West, but plant shutdowns for the holiday may loosen some of that. The limited spot loads were commanding higher multiples. A few plants have scheduled maintenance for their churns ahead of the anticipated heavier running times as fall arrives.

Grade A nonfat dry milk sunk to $1.0725 per pound Thursday, lowest CME price since Nov. 9, 2020, but it closed Friday at 1.0750, down 3 cents on the week and 44.50 cents below a year ago. Sales amounted to 14 for the week and 71 for the month, up from 41 in July.

Dry whey hit 30.50 cents per pound Thursday, highest since May 9, and stayed there Friday, up 2.50 cents on the week but 16 cents below a year ago. The week saw 8 sales and 58 for the month of August, down from 152 in July.