Milk price up $1.20

The Agriculture Department announced the September Federal order Class III milk price at $18.39 per hundredweight, up $1.20 from August, but no one is breaking out the champagne. It is $1.43 below September 2022 and, while it’s the highest Class III since April, Friday’s Class III futures settlements portend an October price at $16.86; November, $17.36; December, $17.57; January, $17.96; February, $18.08; and March at $18.18.

Those prices are well below the cost of production for many, if not most dairy farmers. The nine month average stands at $17.13, down from $22.24 at this time a year ago and compares to $16.75 in 2021.

The September Class IV price is $19.09, up 18 cents from August, $5.54 below a year ago, but the highest Class IV since January. Its average stands at $18.65, down from $24.81 a year ago and compares to $15.26 in 2021

Significant drops in feed plus a hefty increase in the All Milk Price moved the latest milk feed ratio higher. The USDA’s Ag Prices report shows the August ratio at 1.67, up from 1.38 in July, and compares to 1.69 in August 2022.

The All Milk Price average saw its first advance in 10 months, jumping to $19.70 per hundredweight, up $2.30 from July but $4.40 below August 2022.

The national corn price averaged $5.73 per bushel, down 49 cents from July, after falling 27 cents the previous month, and was $1.51 per below August 2022.

Soybeans averaged $14.10 per bushel, down 60 cents, after rising 20 cents the previous month, and is $1.20 per bushel below a year ago.

Alfalfa hay dropped to $230 per ton, down $14 per ton from July and $46 per ton below a year ago.

The August cull price for beef and dairy combined climbed to an average $115 per cwt., up $4 from July, $24.90 above August 2022, and $43.40 above the 2011 base average.

Income over feed costs in August were below the $8 per hundredweight (cwt.) level needed for steady to higher milk production for the seventh month in a row, according to dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Mo. Input prices were lower, he said, but all three commodities were in the top five for August all time. Feed costs were the fifth highest ever for the month and the 37th highest of all time. The ratio was below the five-year average for the 15th month running, as the average ratio for August is 2.00, according to Brooks.

Meanwhile, dairy margins continued to decline the second half of September despite lower projected feed costs, although price movement between Class III and Class IV milk has deviated drastically, according to the latest Margin Watch from Chicago-based Commodity and Ingredient Hedging LLC.

“Plentiful cheese stocks amidst weak demand led to a selloff in both spot block and barrel Cheddar prices at the CME,” said the MW, “which in turn has pressured the Class III market. On the other hand, a large decline in butter inventories as milk production plummets in the West has caused spot butter to rally sharply.”

The MW reported highlights from the August Milk Production report, adding that dairy cow numbers “may be further revised down as cow slaughter was elevated throughout the month in response to negative margins and soaring beef prices

The slippage in U.S. milk production slowed some in August but was the second month in a row to be below a year ago. The Agriculture Department’s preliminary data put total output at 18.975 billion pounds, down 41 million pounds or 0.2% from August 2022. The top 24-State total, at 18.166 billion, was down 0.3%.

The July 50-State total was revised down 35 million pounds from last month’s estimate, which put output down 0.7% instead of the 0.5% originally reported. The 24 state revision was down 27 million pounds, down 0.8%, instead of the 0.6% loss originally reported.

August cow numbers totaled 9.39 million head, unchanged from the July count which was revised down 10,000 head. The herd is 16,000 below a year ago, and the smallest since February 2022. The 24-State count was up 1,000 from July’s count, which was revised down 9,000 head, but is 15,000 below a year ago.

The cow numbers were surprising, according to the September 18 Daily Dairy Report “as data showed persistently elevated dairy slaughter numbers throughout the month. Dismal margins and soaring beef prices pushed many producers to increase slaughter rates in August with figures reaching the highest level since 1986 during the Whole Herd Buyout program.”

Output per cow averaged 2,021 pounds, down 1 pound or 0.05% from August 2022. The 24-State output averaged 2,038 pounds, 2 pounds below a year ago or 0.1%

California output, at 3.3 million pounds, was down 129 million or a whopping 3.7% below a year ago. Cow numbers were down 9,000 and output per cow was down 65 pounds, thanks to the weather. Wisconsin, with 2.76 billion pounds, was up 32 million or 1.2% from a year ago, thanks to a 30 pound gain per cow offsetting the loss of 3,000 cows.

Idaho was up 1%, checked by a 15 pound drop per cow, though cow numbers were up 11,000. Michigan was up 3.7%, on 13,000 more cows and 15 pounds more per cow. Minnesota was off 0.7% on a 5 pound loss per cow and 2,000 fewer cows. New Mexico was down 8%, on 17,000 fewer cows and 45 pounds less per cow. New York was up 3.8% on 6,000 more cows and 60 pounds more per cow. Oregon was down 3.2%, on a loss of 4,000 cows. Output per cow was unchanged. Pennsylvania eked out a 0.5% gain on a 15 pound per cow gain offsetting 2,000 fewer cows. South Dakota was up 6%, thanks to 12,000 more cows, however output per cow was down 10 pounds.

Texas was down 3.2%, which followed a 3.0% decline in July, its first since Jan. 2016. 20,000 fewer cows were milked and output per cow was down 5 pounds. Washington State was up 1.5%, on a 15 pound gain per cow and 2,000 more cows milked.

There’s plenty of product in the cooler but August butter demand appeared to be especially good. The Agriculture Department’s latest Cold Storage report shows butter holdings on Aug. 31 at 289.1 million pounds, down 40.3 million pounds or 12.2% from the July inventory, which was revised down 2.3 million pounds. But, stocks were up 10.8 million pounds, or 3.9%, from August 2022. The data lent reason to why prices did what they did and set a new record high last week.

American type cheese stocks climbed to 849.4 million pounds, up 7.5 million pounds or 0.9% from July’s level which was revised up 3.6 million pounds, and were up 7.8 million pounds or 0.9% from a year ago.

The “other” cheese category dropped to 617.7 million pounds, down 10.6 million pounds or 1.7% from July, and were 1.2 million or 0.2% below a year ago.

The total cheese inventory stood at 1.49 billion pounds, down 3.5 million pounds or 0.2% from the July total, which was revised 4.2 million pounds lower, but was up 7.9 million pounds or 0.5% from a year ago.

Checking prices; butter set a new record high to start October and cheese was mixed. The CME Cheddar blocks fell to $1.68 per pound on Oct. 4, lowest since July 19, but closed Oct. 6 at $1.7025, 1.75 cents lower on the week, fifth week of loss, and 32 cents below a year ago.

The barrels finished at $1.5775, up 9.75 cents on the week, 64.75 cents below a year ago, and 12.50 cents below the blocks. There were 24 sales of block and 20 of barrel.

Midwestern cheesemakers continue to report limited milk offers, according to Dairy Market News. Loads did change hands at lower prices than in previous weeks, but at mid-week were at least slightly higher than Class III.

Retail and food service cheese demand in the West is steady however sources indicate September was lighter for restaurant traffic compared to prior months, making that destination for cheese lighter. Export demand is moderate to light. Cheese production is steady and Class III milk demand is strong, said DMN.

CME butter set new records daily, mainly on unfilled bids, peaking Oct. 6 at the all-time high of $3.5025 per pound, up 20.25 cents on the week, up 84.25 cents in the last five weeks, and 28.50 cents above a year ago. Only one load was sold all week.

Speaking in the Oct. 9 “Dairy Radio Now” broadcast, HighGround Dairy economist Betty Berning cited data from the Dairy Products report and Cold Storage report to justify what has happened to the butter price and blamed a slippage in cheese demand for the fall in cheese prices, adding that they “may have overcorrected.” She also pointed to the comparison between Class III and Class IV prices, noting that this week saw the butter price at twice the price of cheese, “Something we may not have ever seen before.”

Butter makers told DMN that demand remained intact despite the prices and churning rates were not moving higher. “Bulls are clearly overwhelming any bears,” said DMN, but contacts expect downward correction near-term, though “markets have yet to get that memo.”

Spot cream was slightly more available last week in northern parts of the West but overall, is tight. Most of it is committed to contract obligations. Retail and food service demand is strong to steady. Exports are moderate to light, according to DMN, but then, it is the most expensive butter in the world.

Grade A nonfat dry milk saw its Oct. 6 finish at $1.18 per pound, down a half-cent on the week and 36 cents below a year ago, with 10 loads trading hands.

Dry whey oscillated some but closed last week 0.75 cents higher, at 29.75 cents per pound, 12.50 cents below a year ago, on 55 CME sales for the week.

Speaking of the powder; StoneX reports that the U.S. Mexican border headed into week three of “more stringent eﬀorts by the Texas governor to slowdown immigration which has slowed down inspections of trucks, causing congestion of trade ﬂow at El Paso. This is starting to aﬀect Mexican nonfat buyers who are beginning to get more concerned above the availability of product.”

We see how big an issue this is in August data. Milk powder exports totaled 150.6 million pounds, up 4.2% from August 2022 and topped a year ago for the third consecutive month, mainly due to Mexico, which set an August record, according to HighGround Dairy. Year-to-date, Mexico holds slightly more than a 50% market share, against weaker demand from Southeast Asia and China.

Cheese exports unfortunately, only totaled 82.1 million pounds, down 2.9% and the fifth consecutive month to be below a year ago. Shipments to South Korea were down 50%, according to HGD, with notable losses to Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Chile. Gains into other regions helped offset some of that, with sales to Mexico up 14%, Japan, up 37% and Australia up 86%.

Butter exports were down 62.7% and have been down every month of 2023, except January, said HGD, who blamed high prices, which will price the U.S. out of the export market for the foreseeable future. Shipments to Canada, the U.S.’ No. 1 export market for butter was up 32.7%.

Dry whey exports were down 38.3%, down for the fifth month in a row. HGD said volumes to China improved slightly, to five-month highs, but remain well below last year, down 45%.