Miller Angus 15th Annual Bull Sale

TFP Rep: Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: 02/20/2022

Location: Valentine Livestock Auction, Valentine, Neb.

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

83 Older Bulls Avg. $6,237.00

83 Total Head Avg. $6,237.00

Top Bulls:

Lot 64 LPM Raindance 147 Sold for $12,000.00 to Dale Arensdorf — Tryon, NE

Lot 67 LPM Payweight 181 Sold for $10,000.00 to Dale Stover — Kilgore, NE

Lot 68 LPM Payweight 0557 Sold for $9,750.00 to Robert Olsen — Alzada, MT

Lot 12 LPM Network 218 Sold for $9,250.00 to Donnie Lonkwitz — Maxwell, NE

Lot 61 LPM Network 645 Sold for $8,750.00 to Gordon White — Crookston, NE

Comments

The Miller family brought a great set of Angus bulls to Valentine, Neb., for their annual bull sale. Lead off by the Lot 64 bull, congrats to the entire Miller family.