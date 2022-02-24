Miller Angus 15th Annual Bull Sale
TFP Rep: Jake Stamant
Date of Sale: 02/20/2022
Location: Valentine Livestock Auction, Valentine, Neb.
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Averages:
83 Older Bulls Avg. $6,237.00
83 Total Head Avg. $6,237.00
Top Bulls:
Lot 64 LPM Raindance 147 Sold for $12,000.00 to Dale Arensdorf — Tryon, NE
Lot 67 LPM Payweight 181 Sold for $10,000.00 to Dale Stover — Kilgore, NE
Lot 68 LPM Payweight 0557 Sold for $9,750.00 to Robert Olsen — Alzada, MT
Lot 12 LPM Network 218 Sold for $9,250.00 to Donnie Lonkwitz — Maxwell, NE
Lot 61 LPM Network 645 Sold for $8,750.00 to Gordon White — Crookston, NE
Comments
The Miller family brought a great set of Angus bulls to Valentine, Neb., for their annual bull sale. Lead off by the Lot 64 bull, congrats to the entire Miller family.
