Millet marketing order referendum fails

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – A referendum to establish a millet marketing order funded by an assessment on every bushel of millet sold in Colorado failed. A total of 308 votes were received, with 164 "no" votes and 144 "yes" votes.

The High Plains Millet Association spearheaded the effort to establish a marketing order following legislation that passed this year to include millet in the Marketing Act of 1939.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture provides budgetary and operations oversight to each of Colorado's eight marketing orders. These orders include milk, wheat, corn, potatoes (2), sweet corn, dry beans and sunflowers.

Ballots were mailed to all eligible voters in early August. The voting ended on Aug. 31, 2018.