Miss Rodeo Colorado 2023 Pageant at 100th Greeley Stampede

GREELEY, Colo. — Ashley Baller, Miss Rodeo Colorado 2022, will host a talented group of young women competing for the title of Miss Rodeo Colorado 2023 in Greeley from June 29-July 2 during the 100th Anniversary of the Greeley Stampede. You can cheer on the contestants, Amber Cook of Wellington, Jessica Emmons of Golden, and Randilyn Madison of Montrose, at the Horsemanship, Get Acquainted, Speech, and Fashion Show and Coronation events. Tickets and schedules can be found at http://www.missrodeocoloradopageant.com .

As part of the pageant events and to celebrate the 100th Greeley Stampede, the Miss Rodeo Colorado Committee would like to reach out to all former Go West With Greeley and Greeley Independence Stampede Rodeo Queens for a special event to recognize the contributions that they have made over the years. For more details on the event and to register, please contact the committee via email at missrodeocoloradopageant@gmail.com .

Since 1955, Miss Rodeo Colorado has symbolized the youth of Colorado who wish to further promoted the sport of rodeo and Colorado’s western heritage. The Greeley Independence Stampede has been the home rodeo of Miss Rodeo Colorado since 1990, serving as host to the pageant and a long-time sponsor.