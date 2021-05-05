Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 contestants announced

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Four contestants from across the state will compete for the coveted title of Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022. The Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association will host the annual pageant June 13–16, 2021 in North Platte during NebraskaLand DAYS. In addition to the Miss Pageant, the Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska Pageant will also be held with four contestants competing for the 2021 title.

The contestants will compete in the categories of horsemanship, appearance and personality. Three judges will review the performance and knowledge of each of the ladies. A full schedule of events can be found at http://www.missrodeonebraska.org

The 2022 Miss Rodeo Nebraska Contestants include:

Danielle Forster: Forster, of Smithfield, Neb., is the 21-year-old daughter of Kevin and Kim Forster. Forester is currently a junior at the University of Nebraska where she is a member of the Pre-vet Club, Rodeo Club, Equestrian Team, Horse Judging Team and a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. In her free time, she enjoys embroidery, collecting records and spending time with family and friends.

Jessica Lange’: Lange’, hailing from Crofton, Neb., is the 20-year-old daughter of Roger and Jeanine Lange’ of Smithfield, Neb. She currently attends the University of Wyoming where she is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in agriculture. Lange’ is a member of the University of Wyoming Ranch Rodeo Team and hopes to return to the family ranch and carry on the legacy and family traditions. Her love for agriculture and what it represents inspired her to pursue her degree path.

Bailey Lehr: Lehr, hailing from Columbus, Neb., is the 20-year-old daughter of Lance and Joan Lehr. She currently attends Central Community College where she will graduate in May with an associate’s degree in agricultural business. Lehr plans to pursue her bachelor’s degree in agriculture business at Kansas State University. She is a member of The American Quarter Horse Association, Nebraska Foundation Quarter Horse Association and the National Barrel Horse Association. She plans on competing in college rodeo while at Kansas State.

Megan Pendergast: Pendergast, of Brady, Neb., is the 21-year-old daughter of Matt and Rebecca Engels. Pendergast attended Mid Plains Community College and is a certified phlebotomist. She was a 4-H member for many years and enjoyed showing her ranch horses. Her previous titles include 2017 Logan County Rodeo Queen and the 2019-2020 Southwest Rodeo Queen. Pendergast is a current member of the Velvet Spurs Drill Team.

The contestants competing for the title for Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2021 include:

Brooke Lehr: Brooke Lehr, hailing from Columbus, Neb., is the 16-year-old daughter of Lance and Joan Lehr. Brooke Lehr attends Scotus Central Catholic High School where she participates in volleyball, basketball, track and cheerleading. She loves to participate in rodeo whether it be queening or barrel racing. Lehr is an active member of Saint Isidore Catholic Church. In her spare time, she likes to Kayak, go four-wheeling and a good country music concert.

Jaelyn Himmelberg: Himmelberg, of Lawrence, Neb., is the 15-year-old daughter of John and Cassandra Himmelberg. She attends Blue Hill High School as a freshman. Himmelberg is an avid dancer. She enjoys camping, fishing, playing violin, guitar and piano. She is an active member in many school activities and president of the freshman class.

Hannah Siwinski: Siwinski, from Central City Neb., is the 16-year-old daughter of Mike and Sherry Siwinski. She attends Palmer Public School. Siwinski is a 4-H ambassador and enjoys livestock and horse judging as well as horse quiz bowl. She likes to raise and show horses and participates in FFA, archery, band and track.

Calie Troyer: Troyer, from North Platte, Neb., is the 16-year-old daughter of Kyle and Yvette Troyer. She attends Hershey Public Schools where she participates in FBLA, One Act, Speech and Dance Team. Troyer is a member of 4-H and participates in the foster child program and their events. She attends and volunteers at church activities, loves board games and is also very competitive.

The reigning royalty will crown their successors on June 16. Joeli Walrath of Ashton, Neb., holds the title of Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2020–2021 and will compete for the title of Miss Rodeo America this December in Las Vegas, Nev. Brylee Thompson of Hershey, Neb., will also participate in the festivities as Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2019–2020. Many events will have meet and greet opportunities with current royalty, contestants and visiting royalty.