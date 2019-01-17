Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association announces rodeo queen clinic

Entries are now being accepted for a rodeo queen clinic hosted by the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association. The registration deadline is Feb. 15, and entries will be limited to 12 participants.

The clinic is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at the North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd., in North Platte. The theme is, "So You Want to Become a Rodeo Queen?"

Participants will learn the ins and outs of rodeo queen contests by competing in a mock pageant. Each will receive one-on-one assistance with the help of a personal mentor.

The clinic is recommended for those ages 14 and older. The cost is $200, which includes lunch.

There will also be an informational session for mothers, chaperones and pageant coaches. The cost of that is $10, including a lunch.

There will not be a boutique at the clinic this year.

Those interested in registering or receiving more information can contact Cathy Ewing, pageant chair, at: buckcathy06@yahoo.com.