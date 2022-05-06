Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant ready for 2023 competition

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Contestants from across the state will compete for the coveted titles of Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 and Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2022. The Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association will host the annual pageant June 12-15, 2022 in North Platte, during NebraskaLand DAYS.

The contestants will compete in the categories of horsemanship, appearance and personality. Three judges will review the performance and knowledge of each of the ladies. A full schedule of events can be found at http://www.missrodeonebraska.org .

The 2023 Miss Rodeo Nebraska contestant:

Rebel Sjeklocha: Sjeklocha is the 21-year-old daughter of Rusty and Susan Sjeklocha. She hails from Hayes Center, Neb. Sjeklocha is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she received her bachelor’s degree in agricultural and environmental sciences communications with minors in law and business and the Engler Entrepreneurship Program. Throughout college, Sjeklocha was a competitive member of the Husker Equestrian Team, the president of the CASNR student advisory board, and very involved in other on-campus organizations. She is the host of a western lifestyle podcast called “Breaking the Barrier,” and enjoys all things media and communications. In her spare time, Sjeklocha enjoys singing, playing the guitar and writing cowboy poetry.

The contestants competing for the title for Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2022 include:

Hannah Siwinski: Siwinski, is the 17-year-old daughter of Michael and Sherry Siwinski of Central City. She will be a senior this fall at Palmer Public Schools. Siwinski has been active in the 4-H Horse program for 11 years. She enjoys FFA, 4-H, being a Merrick County 4-H Ambassador, rodeo, raising and showing American Quarter Horses, archery, playing board games, and spending time with family. She competes in horse judging and quiz bowl, designs and makes her own unique line of western earrings, and breaks and trains her family’s young horses. Siwinski loves to make others smile and laugh every day.

Calie Troyer: Troyer is the 17-year-old daughter of Yvette and Kyle Troyer, from Hershey, Neb. She attends Hershey Public Schools where she will be a senior this fall. Troyer is involved in Future Business Leaders of America, dance, one-act, speech, National Honor Society, and Teammates. She is active in 4-H and has served as both the secretary and president on the 4-H Council. Troyer is active within her church community and volunteers time to help in her community. She wants to pursue a degree in pediatrics after high school because of her love for children.

The reigning royalty will crown their successors on June 15. Bailey Lehr of Columbus holds the title of Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 and will compete for the title of Miss Rodeo America this December in Las Vegas, Nev. Brooke Lehr of Columbus will also participate in the festivities as Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2021. The young women are the first sister duo to win the titles in the same year. Many events will have meet and greet opportunities with current royalty, contestants and visiting royalty.