Miss Rodeo Wyoming accepts 50 pink Horses challenge to raise money and awaress of breast cancer

Morgan Wallace, Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2018, is headed to Las Vegas in December to compete for the title of Miss Rodeo America. Between now and her first ride under the lights at the National Finals Rodeo, Wallace hopes October will be the month of 50 Pink Horses.

A challenge issued to state queens by the Miss Rodeo America Scholarship Foundation, the 50 Pink Horses Challenge is two-fold, helping them prepare for the Miss Rodeo America Pageant all while raising funds and honoring those who are fighting breast cancer.

"For the Horsemanship portion of the Miss Rodeo America pageant, they bring in a set of draw horses that are provided by stock contractors or pick up men," she said. "We are given a horse that day that we've never been on before."

Without a lengthy warm-up or background on the horse she draws, Wallace and the other contestants enter the arena and complete one of the set patterns provided.

To prepare for the Miss Rodeo America pageant, Wallace has been riding as many unfamiliar horses as possible so she's amply prepared and comfortable performing the designated pattern on the horse she draws.

For each of the 50 rides in October, Wallace will take a photo of her ride, with her wearing pink, and will post it to the Facebook page for the challenge. Each of the rides will be dedicated to someone who is fighting breast cancer or someone who lost their life to the disease.

For Wallace, whose grandmothers and great-grandmother have all faced and fought the disease, agreeing to the challenge was an easy decision.

FUNDRAISING EFFORTS

The PRCA, she said, has a long-standing commitment to breast cancer research funding through the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Program, a popular program that has raised millions of dollars for the cause.

The challenge is a fundraiser for breast cancer research and the state queen who raises the most funds via the 50 Pink Horses Challenge Facebook page, will receive a portion of the funds in a scholarship.

Wallace, of Laramie, Wyo., is a senior agriculture communications student at the University of Wyoming and plans to attend law school in Laramie after her reign as Miss Rodeo Wyoming. She just returned from Oregon's Pendleton Round Up and will attend the Mountain State Circuit Finals Rodeo in Loveland, Colo., the last rodeo of the year prior to the National Finals Rodeo. Along with Wallace, Alex Hyland, Miss Rodeo Colorado will also be participating and raising money for breast cancer research.

Donations to the 50 Pink Horses Project can be made on their Facebook page now through the end of October. Watch for photos from the challenge on the Facebook page. ❖

— Gabel is an assistant editor and reporter for The Fence Post. She can be reached at rgabel@thefencepost.com or (970) 392-4410.