Missing colt community help needed

Help needed to find Shindig, a sorrel draft horse cross colt, only 4 weeks old. He vanished from his pasture in the 6800 block of Jay Rd. in Boulder County, Colorado, between Sunday, April 28 (6-7 p.m.) and Monday, April 29 (8 a.m.). No gates/fences were found open, and there are no signs of predator activity. While it’s possible he was taken, it’s not definitive and the investigation remains ongoing.

Shindig is still nursing and needs to be reunited with his mom. If you’ve spotted him or have any information, please call dispatch at (303) 441-4444. Let’s bring Shindig home safe and sound.

