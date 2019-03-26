Mississippi asks for disaster declaration

Mississippi's congressional delegation on Monday sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting full consideration of Gov. Phil Bryant's request for a federal disaster declaration in the wake of devastating weather events and record flooding across the state.

The delegation's letter referenced preliminary damage reports that show 43 of Mississippi's 82 counties have been affected.

The request by Bryant, a Republican, reported at least 1,323 lost or damaged homes, 126 affected businesses, 839 destroyed or damaged roads, 35 impacted bridges, and one fatality, according to the letter.

Fifteen Mississippi counties are experiencing flooding, which will cause these initial assessments to increase, according to a news release from the office of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.

"We recognize that damages continue to occur and pose ongoing safety issues along waters in the state, especially the Mississippi River, Yazoo River (from backwater flooding), and Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway," the letter said.