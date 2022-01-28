Missouri 4-H Foundation accepting scholarship applications

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri 4-H Foundation is accepting scholarship applications from current or former Missouri 4-H members pursuing postsecondary study. Applications are due March 1, 2022.

Missouri 4-H youths are encouraged to showcase their personal growth and development as well as their career goals on their scholarship applications.

“For more than 70 years, the Missouri 4-H Foundation, our donors and our partner organizations have supported 4-H’ers as they pursue their educational goals,” said Rachel Augustine, Missouri 4-H Foundation director. “We are proud to award scholarships that recognize the accomplishments of Missouri 4-H youth.”

This year, more than $85,000 – the highest amount ever – will be awarded to current or former Missouri 4-H members, Augustine said. A list of available scholarships is at muext.us/4Hscholarships.

A gift to the Missouri 4-H Foundation Scholarship Fund will help ensure more young people have an opportunity to attend college and reach their full potential. To make a gift, visit mizzou.us/f704.