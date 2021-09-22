Missouri Cattlemen’s Leadership class returns from second session

DUMAS, Texas — The 2021 class of Missouri Cattlemen’s Leadership College recently returned from the third session of the program. MCLC identifies the next great leaders of the beef industry and cultivates their knowledge over the course of a year.

Attendees include Kristin Benne, Auxvasse; Katrina Bergman, Ballard; Julie Deering, Montgomery City; Alex Haun, Holden; Allie Lock, Carrollton; Jack Long, Cole Camp; Jennifer Poor, Pomona; Jesse Porter, Butler; and David Wolfe, Pilot Grove.

Session Three began in Dumas, Texas, where participants visited JBS Beef-Cactus Plant and Caviness Beef Packers, eventually traveling to Summerfield, Texas, to tour Bar G Feedyard/Cattle Investors. Their journey continued north where they visited Oklahoma National Stockyards in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma State University Willard Sparks Research Center in Stillwater, Okla.

Sydney Thummel, MCA manager of membership, said this session was crucial to the goal of the program.

“This trip was two years in the making, and each stop was well worth the wait,” Thummel said. “Throughout the program, we work to expose attendees to a variety of backgrounds and sides of the industry. This session pulls all of what they’ve learned together to see where the final product is finished and produced.”

Members took part in MCA’s County Leadership Conference in March, visiting with legislators in Jefferson City and participating in several workshops intended to sharpen their advocacy skills. They also visited several operations and agribusinesses in Northwest Missouri in the spring. They will graduate at the 54th Annual Missouri Industry Convention and Trade Show in Columbia.

Missouri Cattlemen’s Leadership College is sponsored by Merck Animal Health and several local sponsors.