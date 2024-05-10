Missouri governor proclaims May as Beef Month

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On behalf of cattlemen and cattlewomen throughout the state, Gov. Mike Parson proclaimed May to be Beef Month in Missouri. Gov. Parson presented the proclamation at the Missouri Beef Days Boots and Bling Banquet in Bolivar last week. Members of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Beef Industry Council and local beef producers joined Gov. Parson for the proclamation.

“We always enjoy promoting Missouri’s beef cattle industry during Beef Month and throughout the year,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “As a third-generation cattleman, I know the effort and dedication it takes to produce quality beef products. Our state’s beef producers work hard to ensure nutritious beef makes it from the farm to the tables of consumers worldwide.”

“Our Missouri beef producers are resilient, and they deserve to be celebrated this month and year-round,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “Despite drought and rising input costs, Missouri continues to rank as a national leader in beef production. I want to thank Missouri beef producers for all they do to provide nutritious and delicious products to consumers across the globe.”

CELEBRATING BEEF

Missouri Beef Days is a week-long celebration of all things beef, hosted by one of Missouri’s top beef producing counties, Polk County. The annual celebration highlights the industry’s importance to the region, state and nation. A variety of events and activities take place during the celebration each year in Bolivar, Mo.

“We look forward to celebrating Beef Month each May and having Gov. Parson join us at Missouri Beef Days, in his hometown, is the cherry on top,” Missouri Beef Industry Council Executive Director Sydney Thummel said. “Our producers work hard each day and having a governor who understands the beef industry is incredibly valuable. As a top beef producing state, we’re proud to have all hands on deck when it comes to promoting and protecting Missouri’s beef producers.”

Missouri ranks third nationally in the number of beef cows with 1.84 million head and is consistently among the leading states for total cattle production. The meat processing industry contributes nearly $6 million to the state’s economy, according to a study showing the economic contribution of Missouri agriculture.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov .

To learn more about the beef industry in Missouri, visit MoCattle.org or MoBeef.org .