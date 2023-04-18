Moffitt: USDA needs CCC in animal disease outbreaks

The Agriculture Department needs to be able to access funding from the Commodity Credit Corporation to fight animal diseases, Agriculture Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt said today at a House Agriculture Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Subcommittee hearing titled A Review of USDA Animal Disease Prevention and Response Efforts.

In her testimony, Moffitt noted that Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack used his emergency transfer authority under the Animal Health Protection Act to transfer $550 million from the CCC, USDA’s line of credit at the Treasury, to keep African swine fever, which is now present in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, out of the United States.

Moffitt said the animal health programs established in the 2018 farm bill are vital but that USDA also needs the flexibility to call on CCC funding when necessary.

Some Republicans who are upset about Vilsack’s use of the CCC for the Partnerships for Climate Smart Commodities initiative have talked about restricting the secretary’s use of CCC funds.