Moffitt: USDA needs CCC in animal disease outbreaks
|The Agriculture Department needs to be able to access funding from the Commodity Credit Corporation to fight animal diseases, Agriculture Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt said today at a House Agriculture Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Subcommittee hearing titled A Review of USDA Animal Disease Prevention and Response Efforts.
In her testimony, Moffitt noted that Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack used his emergency transfer authority under the Animal Health Protection Act to transfer $550 million from the CCC, USDA’s line of credit at the Treasury, to keep African swine fever, which is now present in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, out of the United States.
Moffitt said the animal health programs established in the 2018 farm bill are vital but that USDA also needs the flexibility to call on CCC funding when necessary.
Some Republicans who are upset about Vilsack’s use of the CCC for the Partnerships for Climate Smart Commodities initiative have talked about restricting the secretary’s use of CCC funds.
|Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kan., chairman of the subcommittee, and Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., ranking member on the subcommittee, both said the next farm bill must continue to include animal disease prevention programs established in the 2018 farm bill.
“Animal health issues don’t always get the attention they deserve, but as we have seen with past animal disease outbreaks, their enormous economic consequences extend well beyond the animal industry,” Mann said in an opening statement.
“The new farm bill must continue to address these risks to animal health while bolstering the long-term ability of U.S. animal agriculture to be competitive in the global marketplace and provide consumers around the world safe, wholesome, affordable food produced in a sustainable manner,” Mann added.
|Costa said he believes animal disease prevention “is an essential role of government and is a good example of proactive over reactive policy making.”
Costa said, “These farm bill programs are an essential part of maintaining a secure food supply for our country. As we have seen over the past year, the cost of an outbreak will far exceed the cost of supporting disease prevention programs. And while credit is not always given for prevention, I believe this is an essential role of government and is a good example of proactive over reactive policy making.”
Moffitt and members discussed highly pathogenic avian influenza and African swine fever, but members also noted that their constituents are concerned about feral hogs and chronic wasting disease. Moffitt said USDA is working on both those problems.
Ag & Politics