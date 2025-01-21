Monday Night at the National Western celebrates heritage

Kevin Carmon made the trip from Beaumont, Texas, to Denver to compete at the MLK Jr., African-American Heritage Rodeo of Champions on Monday at the National Western Stock Show. Carmon won the steer wrestling with a time of 3.66 seconds. NWSS photo by Ric Andersen

DENVER — Hosting the Martin Luther King Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo of Champions has become a tradition at the National Western Stock Show.

That tradition happens on the day that celebrates the civil rights leader’s life and legacy. This year’s competition saw contestants traveling from Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Montana vying for titles in 10 events including three events for youth on the Bill Pickett Rodeo tour.

Pickett is famous for taking down steers and because of his talents, steer wrestling is now a standard event at rodeos. It was extra special in Denver for Kevin Carmon who made the trip from Beaumont, Texas, to compete here for the first time.

Carmon is a former college rodeo athlete who served as a regional director in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Now, he operates heavy equipment full-time and spends his evenings practicing and weekends competing. All of that practice and the trip to Denver paid off with a 3.66 time in the Denver Coliseum. The tie-down roping saw fast times too. Richard Coleman, from Wharton, Texas, stopped the clock in 8.78 seconds for the win.

The ladies steer undecorating is always a favorite here and something that fans only get to experience at this event. Niya Bryant of Huntsville, Texas, got the win with a 2.01 second run. Close behind her was L.J. Graves from Terry, Miss., who stopped the clock in 2.45 seconds.

Rodeo action at the National Western Stock Show continues Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. where members of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association will be finishing up Bracket 5.

The following are results from the MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show.

Ranch Bronc Riding: 1, Marcus Verser, Spencer, Okla., 70 points. 2, Ej Van-Tagoe, Spencer, Okla., 64.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Kevin Carmon, Beaumont, Texas, 3.66 seconds. 2, Reginald McCullough, Houston, Texas, 4.18. 3, Jaylyn Minor, Anderson, Texas, 4.21. 4, Tory Johnson, Oklahoma City, 14.02.

Team Roping: 1, Ashton Semen, Beaumont, Texas, and Isaac King, Natchez, Miss., 13.56 seconds. 2, Jaylyn Minor, Anderson, Texas, and Justin Moffett, Huntsville, Texas, 21.11.

Ladies Steer Undecorating: 1, Niya Bryant, Huntsville, Texas, 2.01 seconds. 2, LJ Graves, Terry, Miss., 2.45. 3, Azja Bryant, Huntsville, Texas, 3.42. 4, Denesha Henderson, Magnolia, Texas, 11.73.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Richard Coleman, Wharton, Texas, 8.78 seconds. 2, Maurice Johnson, Tulsa, Okla., 9.87. 3, Tre Goff, Tulsa, Okla., 11.83. 4, P.J. King, Natchez, Miss., 14.73.

Ladies Breakaway Roping: 1, Niya Bryan, Huntsville, Texas, 3.68. 2, Taylor Mason, Anderson, Texas, 14.72.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Paris Wilburd, Cabot, Ark., 15.132 seconds. 2, Erica Singleton, Bueche, La., 16.234. 3, Krishaun Adair, Point Blank, Texas, 16.269. 4, Kayla Washington, Tulsa, Okla., 16,297.

Bull Riding: 1, Anthony Smith Jr., Houston, Texas, 84 points. 2, (tie) Travoris Zeno, Beaumont, Texas, and Au’Vion Horton, Hope, Ark., 74 points each.

Junior Barrel Racing: 1, Josephine Gajewski, Billings, Mont., 16.197. 2, Zoey Wilburd, Cabot, Ark., 17.052. 3, Slaydence Whayne, Tulsa, Okla., 19.210. 4, Kinley Adair, Point Blank, Texas, 22.756.

Pee Wee Barrel Racing: 1, Kendall Henderson, Bristow, Okla., 17.091. 2, Reign Wilburd, Cabot, Ark., 19.527. 3, Rylen Wilburd, Cabot, Ark., 29.846.

Junior Breakaway Roping: (no qualified times)