Monetizing the ‘Regenerative Advantage’ Workshop offers practical, powerful tools to increase farm/ranch profitability

To grow even more profitable regenerative farming and ranching enterprises, Understanding Ag, LLC, is offering a two-day workshop on livestock economics, finance and marketing, Nov. 29-30 in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Joe Dickie, Understanding Ag

Workshop

KANSAS CITY, Mo., — The regenerative agriculture consulting firm Understanding Ag, LLC, recently announced it will be conducting an intensive, two-day workshop on livestock economics, finance and marketing in Kansas City, Mo., Nov. 29-30.

“Through the implementation of regenerative agriculture practices and principles, we know producers can significantly reduce input costs and grow products that are more nutrient dense and flavorful,” UA managing partner Allen Williams, Ph.D., said.

UA’s upcoming workshop will provide producers with the tools to leverage and maximize those regenerative advantages through savvy business, resource and marketing planning and implementation.

“Our workshop will provide attendees with powerful, practical — and to most people non-conventional — solutions for increasing profitability, economic and soil health resilience including enterprise selection and budgeting, sound decision making, alternative and improved marketing methods,” Williams said.

Specific workshop topics will include:

· Maximizing net profit per acre across all types of livestock operations

· Revolutionizing your farm or ranch in achieving production and financial goals

· How to facilitate success for the future generations

· Major determinants for profitability and use of decision calculators

· Practical steps to effective management and marketing decision making

· Universal principles that apply in all locations and environments

· Building economic and marketing resilience in challenging times

· Record keeping

· How to establish the right mindset

· Moving thought processes beyond the conventional

· Asking and answering the right questions

“As regenerative farmers and ranchers ourselves, we understand how applying regenerative cropping and grazing principles leads to more resilient and profitable farming, dairying and ranching operations,” Williams said. “By learning and implementing smart business, resource and marketing principles, farming and ranching operations can further monetize those advantages and create unique marketing opportunities that are simply unavailable to conventional growers.”

To learn more about the workshop or to register, visit http://www.UnderstandingAg.com .