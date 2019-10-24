Montana Angus FEMALE BONANZA XVI “The Sale With a Program”

A ring full of high quality females at "The Sale With a Program."



TFP Reps: Matt Wznick and Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Oct. 21, 2019

Location: Public Auction Yards, Billings, Mont.

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson and Greg Goggins

Averages:

73 A.I. Bred Cows Average $2131

1612 Two coming Three Year Old Bred Cows Average $1848

1264 A.I. Bred Heifers Average $1457

718 Pasture Bred Heifers Average $1457

62 Solid Mouth Cows Average $1130

Sale Highlights:

• Lot 51 $2250 x 10 head & $2200 x 27 head; 2 coming 3 Year Old Cows all A.I. bred to Connealy Spur, all carrying bull calves, due to calve March 18-21

• Lot 57 $2150 x 244 head ; 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows bred to Vermilion bulls, due to calve March 1-31 carrying both sexes

• Lot 52 $2100 x 24 head; 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows A.I. bred to Connealy Spur, all carrying heifer calves, due to calve March 18-21

• Lot 55 $2000 x 40 head; 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows bred to Vermilion bulls, due to calve April 1-30, carrying both sexes

Bred Heifer Sale Highlights:

• Lot 40 $1810 x 40 head; bred to Vermilion bulls, due to calve March 14-31, carrying both sexes

• Lot 1 $1760 x 49 head; A.I. bred to Connealy Countdown, all carrying bull calves, due to calve February 12-15

• Lot 13 $1750 x 44 head; A.I. bred to Connealy Countdown, all carrying bull calves, due to calve March 6-9

• Lot 21 $1725 x 55 head; A.I. bred to Connealy Countdown, all carrying bull calves, due to calve January 25-27

Comments:

Many repeat and new buyers filled the seats at Public Auction Yards, Billings, Mont., on Oct. 21 for the 16th Annual Montana Angus Female Bonanza. 4,000 high quality females bred to top Angus bulls were offered and backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Congratulations to everyone involved on a great sale.