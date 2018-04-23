Monterey Chicken Pasta Bake | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

3 c. rigatoni pasta, uncooked

1/4 c. butter

1 small onion, finely chopped

1/4 c. flour

1 can (14-1/2 oz.) chicken broth

1 pkg. (7 oz.) shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided

3 c. chopped cooked chicken

6 slices bacon, cooked, crumbled

2 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 c. chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Cook pasta as directed on package, omitting salt.

Meanwhile, melt butter in large nonstick skillet on medium heat.

Add onions, cook and stir 6 minutes or until crisp-tender.

Blend in flour, cook and stir 1 minute.

Gradually stir in broth, cook 5 minutes or until thickened, stirring constantly.

Add one cup shredded cheese, cook and stir 1 minute or until melted.

Drain pasta.

Add to ingredients in skillet along with the chicken and bacon, mix well.

Transfer to 13×9-inch baking dish sprayed with cooking spray, top with remaining shredded cheese.

Cover and bake 40 minutes, uncovering and topping with Parmesan for the last 10 minutes.

Top with tomatoes and cilantro.