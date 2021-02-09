Montrose County Fair Board creates the Stockmen’s Buyers Club

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. — At the regularly scheduled January meeting of the Montrose County Fair Board, the board approved the creation of the Stockmen’s Buyers Club. This new membership club came to fruition as an additional way to engage the community in supporting the youth who participate in the Montrose County Fair Junior Livestock Auction. The annual membership fees raised through the club will be used to assure each animal sells for a minimum price at the Junior Livestock Auction.

“We have great buyers and supporters, and we appreciate everything they do for the Junior Livestock Auction. The Stockmen’s Buyers Club is a separate opportunity for smaller businesses and families to support the auction without purchasing an animal. Anyone who purchases a membership will know that their money is going directly to participating kids to assure they walk away with a minimum price for their animal” said Fair Board President Chris Cohick.

The addition of the Stockmen’s Buyers Club does not change the format of the Junior Livestock Auction. Traditional buyers and add-on contributors can participate as they have done in the past. Additionally, buyers and supporters of the Junior Livestock Auction need not be a member to participate in the auction.

“We can’t all afford to purchase an animal at the Junior Livestock Auction. The Stockmen’s Buyers Club allows us another avenue for our community members to support our local youth. We are in this for the kids and purchasing a membership to the club will go a long way in helping us accomplish that goal,” said Junior Auction Committee Chair Cody Brown.

Annual memberships are $125 for an individual, $225 for a couple or $500 for a business. Along with the opportunity to support local 4H and FFA members, memberships will include early-bird access to purchase tickets for Montrose County Event Center promoted events, $1 off beverages purchased at Montrose County Event Center beverage stands, and an exclusive Stockmen’s Buyers annual gift.

For more information on the Stockmen’s Buyers Club or to purchase a membership, visit montroscountyfairandrodeo.com or call (970) 964-2180.