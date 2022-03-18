Moore announces upcoming retirement from Farm Bureau

American Farm Bureau Federation Executive Vice President Dale Moore recently announced his plans to retire this year.

Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said Moore, who was a congressional aide and Agriculture Department official before joining Farm Bureau, “has been a tireless advocate on behalf of farmers and ranchers throughout his career and has certainly contributed to American Farm Bureau’s strength over the past four years.”

Duvall also said he was pleased that Moore has agreed to assist in the selection of his successor.

Moore did not announce an exact retirement date.

Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame honors four

The Colorado FFA Foundation inducted four honorees into the Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame on March 2, with celebrations in both Denver and Montrose. The events were connected virtually through sound and video. The state FFA officers conducted the occasion, which was emceed by Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg and assisted by Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley.

Approximately 400 people celebrated with the families and friends of Beth LaShell, Brian Allmer (posthumous) and Vernon Cooksey, (posthumous) at a dinner and ceremony in Denver, and 120 more joined the commemoration in Montrose with the family and friends of Andy Wick.

LaShell, Durango, is coordinator of the Old Fort for Fort Lewis College. She also serves on the CFVGA board.

Hosted by the Colorado FFA Foundation, the induction ceremony is held yearly to induct members into the Agriculture Hall of Fame who have significantly contributed to Colorado’s second largest industry.

Rosser Sumpter named commissioner of Women’s Rodeo World Championship

Women’s Rodeo World Championship appointed Linsay Rosser Sumpter as the event’s commissioner, where she will work closely with athletes to maximize their experience with the WRWC, grow and develop female rodeo talent, increase opportunities, and collaborate with athletes as they compete in the $750,000 World Championship event.

Most recently, Sumpter is serving as the head rodeo coach of Otero College. The former California Polytechnic State University rodeo athlete’s experience in athlete relations and development is tailor fit for the event as the WRWC looks to expand the World Championship event and grow the year-long race of earning a coveted position at the richest event in women’s rodeo.

“Women’s rodeo has been long underserved and it has been our charter to change that,” said WCRA President Bobby Mote. “Linsay has the experience, relationships and vision for future growth and opportunities for women in rodeo. We believe that female athletes will find her approachable and receptive to their feedback.”

As commissioner, Sumpter will oversee the operations of the Women’s Rodeo World Championship event and direct the continued growth of the all-women’s rodeo property.

“I’m excited to join the WRWC at this unprecedented period of women’s rodeo growth and opportunity,” said Sumpter. “As a past WRWC competitor, I know their team knows how to do things right for athletes, and the rodeo community, and I look forward to contributing to the dynamic, transformative, and impactful work underway.”

Prior to joining Otero College in June 2009, Sumpter held positions with Professional Bull Riders along with assisting in the production of rodeos with her family’s Flying U Rodeo Company.

The WRWC is the largest annual purse for a women’s rodeo event and will payout more than $750,000 in 2022 while crowning both Pro and Challenger World Champions in the Women’s Rodeo disciplines, each earning an additional $5,000 bonus; Team Roping, Breakaway Roping and Barrel Racing. An all-around champion will also be crowned and awarded a $20,000 bonus. In addition, the Triple Crown of Rodeo round champions will earn $60,000 each. WRWC is a culmination of a year-long race of women’s rodeo events worldwide. Athletes qualify for the WRWC by earning points and leaderboard positions using the Virtual Rodeo Qualifier. The 2022 championship event will take place at the historic Cowtown Coliseum May 16-18. All information can be found at wrwc.rodeo.