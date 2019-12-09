More action on USMCA expected this week

Mexican Undersecretary for North America Jesus Seade, Mexico’s top negotiator on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade, is expected back in Washington today to relay his government’s latest demands to finalize the agreement, Reuters reported Sunday.

Mexico would accept a U.S. position to restrict the definition of what would constitute North American steel and aluminum under automotive rules of origin, calling for the metals to be “melted and poured” only in North America, if the rule took effect at least five years after the trade pact’s ratification, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters on Sunday, according to the Reuters report.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and House Republicans continued to call on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to bring the measure up for a vote.

House Agriculture Committee Michael Conaway, R-Texas, and 158 additional Republicans including House MInority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Ways and Means Committee ranking member Kevin Brady, R-Texas, are expected to send Pelosi a letter Monday urging her to bring up the bill before the end of the year.

“Passing USMCA is a chance for the House to chalk up one critically important victory for the American people, and we urge you to seize this opportunity,” the letter will say.

But the Trump administration has not yet sent the agreement to Capitol Hill.